'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek once called a contestant 'loser' — but she had the last laugh

The contestant showed everyone who was the real loser.

As one of America's most loved game shows "Jeopardy!" has enjoyed a six-decade run, and one of the most well-known faces that hosted it is that of Alex Trebek who stayed on for 36 seasons. While the iconic moments of the veteran host are cherished to date, there are some incidents that fans weren't too pleased about. Back in 2016, Trebek suffered a minor backlash on social media after calling "nerdcore hip-hop" fans "losers" while talking to a contestant, Susan Cole. In the end, the contestant had the last laugh.

Cole, a legislative librarian from Bowie, Maryland, was talking to Trebek before a game. She shared that she was a fan of "nerdcore hip-hop," which Trebek said he had never heard of. The game show host didn't mince his words and remarked, “Your favorite type of music is something I’ve never heard of, but it doesn’t sound like fun." The contestant tried to make a case by explaining that the genre was very fun. She said it is created by people who identify as nerds and rap about the things they love in life like video games, science fiction, or even having a hard time finding lovers. “It’s really catchy and fun," she said.

Screenshot showing Alex Trebek talking to Susan Cole (Image source: YouTube/Love It or Leave It)

Without missing a beat, Trebek went on to ask, “Losers, in other words?” in his signature deadpan voice. As the contestant tried to shake it off, the host tried to soften the blow by adding, "I'm teasing." Cole could only smile as she got to witness the classic "Mean Alex Trebek"

While the contestant took it sportingly, viewers of the show weren't happy about Trebek's comments. The host became the target of a bunch of angry tweets after he made fun of the music genre. “Alex Trebek of #Jeopardy calling nerds “losers” is the STUPIDEST thing I’ve ever heard. Those ‘losers’ GIVE YOU A JOB," tweeted @RachEttinger.

Pat Sajak would never treat people that way. #jeopardy #nerdcore — Bae O’Wulf (@KiaJD) October 12, 2016

Following the episode’s airing, even the nerdcore hip-hop artists hit back at the iconic host. An artist named Mega Ran crafted a short song in response. In the song, the rapper expressed that he lost respect for the host and insulted the people who make up half the viewership of the show. The song ended with an angry, "Suck it, Trebek."

Wrote some words for #AlexTrebek on the way from the venue tonight... your move, haha 🤓💥🔫 pic.twitter.com/NFzJjRlG9U — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) October 13, 2016

The irony of Trebek using "losers" to describe self-proclaimed nerds, was further highlighted by the Cole who went on to win "Jeopardy!". In the episode in which Trebek made the comment, Cole went on to dominate every game amassing a total of $22,600. She then got another chance to appear in the following show to face other participants and Trebek again. In this episode too Cole dominated from the start and added another $18,400 to her total. In the end, the "nerdcore hip-hop" fan walked away from the show as a two-day champion with $39,000.

Nevertheless, Cole expressed that she had a great time on the show. The alumni of Randolph College shared her experience with the college news outlet. “Being on the show was both really cool and intensely stressful,” Cole said reflecting on her appearance. She further added that her fellow contestants and the producers of the show were "some of the nicest people" she had ever met.