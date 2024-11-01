Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon

The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.

Some musicians can make fans travel halfway across the world and spend a fortune just to attend a concert or follow a celebrity on a tour. Then there are those celebrities, who go out of their way to make even a local gig special for their fans. One of them is Jelly Roll, who was performing at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana on September 13, 2024, when he decided to make the evening more special for a newlywed couple in the audience. The singer and rapper, best known for hits such as "Need a Favor," and "Son of a Sinner," gave them $10,000 to spend on a honeymoon.

Visuals from the event shared by fans (Image Source: TikTok | @mindy...0)

A heartwarming video from the event featured Aiden and Claire Sander showing Jelly Roll their wedding pictures, which were then displayed on bigger screens. When the country music star asked, "Have you thought about where you wanna go on your honeymoon yet?" the couple said that they didn't yet have any plans. He then told them, "I tell you what. I’m gonna give you $10,000 to go if it’s alright with you.” He went on to add, "The deal is all I want is, I want videos, baby!" before congratulating the pair.

Singer Jelly Roll performs at Spectrum Center on October 27, 2024 | (Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Hahne)

He then turned to members of his crew and asked them to get the newlywed couple's information. "I'm gonna do that for real," he reiterated. Fans were simply taken aback by the gesture from the singer who is known for his generosity. Many of them took to the comment section to talk about the sweet gesture, "Best concert I have ever attended! I was able to witness this moment at the Cajundome!" @J_Ellis85 wrote. "I was sitting in the risers crying like a baby. Jelly Roll is amazing!!!" @Keisha Broussard added. "What a beautiful example of human kindness and spreading the love," @Sarah remarked.

Jelly Roll attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony | (Image Source: Getty Images | Arturo Holmes)

This wasn't the first time he was seen going out of his way for others. Back in August, a bunch of kids selling lemonade in West Valley City, Utah, got a special surprise when Jelly Roll made a generous donation of $700 to their stall. The mother of one of those kids wrote on social media, "So today was an interesting day, my kid and her cousins wanted to do a lemonade stand. And they had a famous singer come and buy some lemonade."

Fan appreciating the gesture in a comment under the video (Image Source: TikTok | @Missy)

Comment by a fan remembering the special concert. (Image Source: TikTok | @Laura Landry)

"Who would have thought that we would run into Jelly Roll in West Valley? And for him to be so generous with giving them almost $700," she added. Earlier this year it was also reported that Jelly Roll is giving back to his community by funding Nashville's new Youth Campus for Empowerment.

"Make these kids feel loved and give them a chance in life. A lot of these kids are victims of their circumstances. This is a really great chance to change things," he told local Fox affiliate WZTV.

After growing up seeing his mother struggle with mental illness and addiction and a father who was a bookie and a meat salesman, Jelly Roll launched his career in hip-hop after being inspired by rappers like UGK and MJG. He then made his Grand Ole Opry debut on November 9, 2021, and amassed a net worth of $12 million by 2024.