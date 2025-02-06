ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken drumsticks — she says ‘No, thank you’ after what she noticed

Several commenters pointed out the possible reasons behind this issue.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the unusually large chicken drumstick (Image source: TikTok/@kimberly_trogdon_sahm/)
It's common knowledge that processed foods are not great for health because of the presence of preservatives as well as artificial flavors and colors in them. Recently TikTok users have been highlighting concerns about packaged food sold at retail chains such as Walmart and Costco as well. The latest among such videos was posted by Kimberly Trogdon (@kimberly_trogdon_sahm), who bought the store's "Great Value" chicken drumsticks. The creator couldn't believe her eyes after she pulled out a piece from the bag to defrost it.

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash)
In the video, Trogdon shared that she bought the chicken drumsticks from Walmart on the same day and decided to thaw them out before cooking. “Me casually thinking I am about to defrost chicken drumsticks for dinner," the overlay text on her video read. 

Screenshots showing the creator emptying the bag (Image source: TikTok/@kimberly_trogdon_sahm/)
However, when she took a piece out of the bag, she got the shock of her life. Showing the unusual-looking massive piece to the camera, Trogdon questioned, “What in the hormone hell is this?” In the clip, it could be seen that the piece she held up was visibly large, fat, round, and almost the size of a small chicken itself. “Since when is a chicken that big?” Trogdon asked her viewers. 

Screenshots showing the unusually large drumstick (Image source: TikTok/@kimberly_trogdon_sahm/)
“No thank you, NEXT," she wrote in the caption implying that she would not be eating the drumsticks. Viewers of Trogdon's video were equally surprised to see the massive size of the chicken drumstick. "I just screamed omg 😂," @nyaolivia__ wrote. "I thought when it was the bowl it was really small til she took it out and it was giant 😭😭😭" @hottie._.herron added. 

Screenshot of a comment making fun of the chicken (Image source: TikTok/@user2513830696724)
Many suggested that the chicken was injected with water to increase the size and make the pieces heavy. "Water. I’ve noticed it lately. Once you thaw and cook you’ll have so much water and the size decreases. It sucks," @juliemspragg explained.

This seemed to be true as another user @simplycrystel shared, "I had that happen with my wings and for some reason, it shrunk down to nothing after cooking…..make it make sense haha."

Screenshot of a comment talking about the water content (Image source: YouTube/@dominica757)
Meanwhile, many farmers came out in support of Walmart suggesting that it is normal for chickens to get that big. "As someone who raises their own meat chickens and feeds them only home-grown corn, a chicken leg that big is normal and the sign of a well-fed chicken. No chickens anywhere have hormones used when being raised. It’s against the law. Y’all need to educate yourself," @stephanienustad suggested. 

This isn't the first time someone took to TikTok to complain about Walmart's Great Value Chicken. In a similar video, creator @xoxnancyboyxox shared concerns over the lack of processing of Walmart's chicken wings. In his viral video, the creator mentioned that they got a great deal on Walmart's chicken wings but it may not be worth it all all. He showed that the chicken wings in the bag weren't cleaned properly and they still had feathers attached to the pieces. "Guess I won't buy these again," the creator wrote in the caption.

@xoxnancyboyxox Guess I won’t buy these again 😂 #walmart #greatvalue #chickenwings ♬ original sound - NancyBoy

 

For more updates and videos, follow Kimberly Trogdon (@kimberly_trogdon_sahm) on TikTok.

