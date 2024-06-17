Tipping Fatigue is Real but is Chasing Down Skippers the Answer? (Probably Not!)

Manager tracks down diners, refuses to let them leave without tipping the server

Leaving a tip at a restaurant has become a social contract of sorts between diners and servers. But what happens when that contract is broken? In a viral TikTok video by Gladys Nicole (@gladys_nicole), we see a scenario that sparks a conversation about tipping etiquette, server treatment, and the unspoken rules of dining out. The video opens with a scene that's both funny and cringe for anyone who has ever waited tables. Gladys films a group of young men who appear to be making a stealthy exit from a restaurant. Her hushed tone as she asks, "Are they really about to leave without tipping?" instantly captures the viewer's attention and sparks curiosity.

In the video, you can see the manager having a conversation with a group of men who were customers in the restaurant. As per the video filmed by Gladys, the manager seems to be asking the group to make sure they leave a tip for the server when they were about to leave without one. Whether they actually tipped the server or not is not shown in the video.

You can see the tension building in the video between the manager and the friends. Even if we can't hear the actual interaction of the restaurant manager, Gladys' playful narration keeps viewers engaged. The comment section exploded with reactions, reflecting the strong emotions this topic evokes. One viewer exclaims why tipping has become such a norm in the U.S. and questions the responsibilities of the restaurant owners.

Another user seems to side with the boys, commenting, how they only tip when they feel like it.

Some users also seemed to be impressed by the manager and said they wished they worked there. These contrasting viewpoints highlight the complexities of tipping etiquette.

While the video's timing is undeniable, it also prompts viewers to consider why someone might choose to forgo a tip. For some diners, particularly students or young adults on a tight budget, leaving a tip might not be financially feasible, but running after customers are asking them to leave a tip seems a little over the fence. Many customers agree that leaving a tip should be an individual choice and not something to be told to do.

Viewers chimed in with their own experiences. One user shared how she was working at a customer care job 10 times harder than waitressing and never got tips for it.

Another user also shared how he was automatically charged an 18% gratuity charge without his consent and he denied paying for that.

For many people, this act seems more like a compulsion than a choice. Tipping used to be pretty normal like saying "please" and "thank you." But a new survey in the US found that almost 7 out of 10 grown-ups feel more pressure to tip now than they did 5 years ago. That means people are thinking about how much to tip not just at restaurants, but also at other places. This whole "tipping thing" is stressing people out, and they are starting to complain. Tipping compulsions are leading to tipping fatigue and a decline in everyday customers. Some people are setting their own rules about tipping—you can too.

