'Family Feud' executives worried Steve Harvey might make the same mistake Pat Sajak used to do

As per Closer Weekly, Harvey is now being compared to former "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak.

Every game show stands out not just because of the unique games but also because of the hosts who bring their signature styles to the sets. "Family Feud" is largely engaging because of Steve Harvey's comic timing, reactions, and his tendency to roast contestants. However, recently, Harvey has become a bit harsh in his response to dumb answers on the non-serious show, and executives are reportedly worried.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey lashing out (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey is arguably in a strong position as host, but according to the exclusive inside sources of Closer Weekly, his bosses are worried he might turn into another Pat Sajak. The veteran host of "The Wheel Of Fortune" also turned a bit irritable toward the end of his run, according to a previous report from the publication. Things got so bad that he was pushed into early retirement due to his “offensive behavior toward contestants and even cohost Vanna White," Closer Weekly had reported.

People are worried that the same could happen with Harvey who seems to be weighed down by his job. While the 67-year-old uses his comedic genius to navigate the suggestive and awkward questions of the game, he sometimes goes overboard, calling contestants “stupid” to their faces and blasting them on TV.

The sources told Closerweekly that “Steve’s king of the hill and has become an intrinsic part of the show’s success — but insulting contestants and calling their answers stupid right to their face is the last thing people need.”

As per the sources, the sentiment recently peaked when Harvey dropped jaws after calling a player's response the stupidest answer he had ever heard in his 14 years on the show. Harvey asked the survey question, “Women love a man in uniform. Men love a woman in what?” to a contestant named Jeff. The player after taking a pause told Harvey that his wife wasn't going to like his answer but he would say it anyway.

He then locked, “The kitchen,” as his answer which shocked Harvey to the core. After taking a long deep breath, the host responded with: “Yeah, I gotta tell ya … That’s about the stupidest thing you could have said!” The inside sources told Closerweekly that Harvey's reaction left the execs covering their faces in the back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

“It’s got people around him panicky. They’re concerned Steve’s working too hard. Maybe there’s pressure at home that’s getting to him and making him short-tempered," the sources shared. While the reason isn’t clear, the report indicated that the host's daughter, Lori Harvey may be a contributor to his stress. Harvey has been sensitive about commenting on his daughter's high-profile relationships in public. “Lori’s had a high-profile love life that seems to be going nowhere, and Steve wonders when she’ll ever settle down," the insiders said.

Nevertheless, Harvey's colleagues are hoping that his run at the show won't end like Sajak. “Everyone’s hoping this is just a phase of his and not Sajak-gate all over again!” one of the sources told Closer.