Woman’s Instacart Ordeal Sparks Debate on Pre-service Tipping and Its Consequences

In a recent incident highlighting the challenges of pre-service tipping, a TikToker, Bebesita Lecii, shared her frustrating encounter with an Instacart driver who returned her order after a perceived lack of adequate tips. The incident sheds light on the growing controversy surrounding delivery apps that prompt customers to tip before the service is completed. Bebesita Lecii, who is not a regular Instacart user, downloaded the app to order supplies for her bunnies when she was unwell. Upon receiving a notification that her shopper was at the store, she noticed the receipt listed her tip as just $2. Feeling it was insufficient, she sought to adjust it, unaware of the potential consequences.

In a TikTok video, Lecii explained that she engaged in a customer service chat to modify the tip, estimating the conversation took about ten minutes. However, when she finished, she found a barrage of confusing notifications from her shopper regarding the availability of items. The shopper's response to her inquiry about the purchased items was deemed unnecessarily rude.

Lecii confronted the shopper about his attitude, sharing the chat with customer service to explain the delay in responding to his notifications. In response, the shopper reportedly returned her order to the store. Lecii theorized that the minimal tip displayed before he accepted the order may have influenced his behavior.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, Lecii returned to the customer service chat, and another shopper was sent to fulfill her order. This time, the items were found without issue and the substitutions were confirmed to be available in the store.

Lecii took to TikTok to share her frustration with the tipping system, stating, "This is the issue with tipping before service is done…." Her sentiments resonated with other app users who voiced concerns about tipping ahead of delivery and shared their own unpleasant experiences.

Commenters expressed reservations about tipping in advance, with one stating, "I don’t use any of those apps because why do I gotta tip before I get my delivery." Others shared instances of tipping well but receiving subpar service or poor-quality products. TMK expresses satisfaction with tipping generously, stating, "That's why I tip well. I always get great service." Another user voices dissatisfaction with vegetable quality, questioning the justification for a good tip when the items received were subpar. 6thGenLou acknowledges the driver's poor approach but suggests the user played a role in escalating the situation. Kayydee takes a nuanced stance, recognizing the driver's bad approach but also acknowledging they weren't entirely wrong.

Even individuals claiming to be Instacart shoppers joined the conversation. While acknowledging the frustration of customers not responding promptly, they emphasized the importance of maintaining professionalism. One Instacart shopper commented, "I shop for Instacart, and when the customer doesn’t respond, it is frustrating, we’re tired, but NEVER am I rude. I just do my job the BEST I can."

Users also pointed out that the shopper had the option to decline the order if the displayed tip was unsatisfactory. "The thing is we can see the tip and total pay; if he doesn’t want it, he shouldn’t have taken the batch," one user highlighted.

Despite the challenges, Lecii ultimately received a refund and a $5 credit and her order was properly delivered by a different shopper. The incident underscores the need for a reevaluation of tipping policies on delivery apps and the impact they can have on the relationship between customers and service providers.

As the debate surrounding pre-service tipping continues, Instacart and similar platforms may face increased scrutiny to address these concerns and ensure a fair and transparent system that benefits both customers and delivery workers.

