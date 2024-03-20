Joe Biden Aims to Make Student Loan Forgiveness Tax-Free Permanently

In 2021, the Biden administration announced the American Rescue Plan Act, designed to assist individuals in the aftermath of COVID-19. Among its provisions, the government forgave education loans for students, with taxes on the forgiven debt deferred until 2025. At present, the administration seeks to permanently waive taxes on these loans and eliminate the 2025 deadline.

For those who weren’t aware. This has been going on for years. This is how Bush started this:

Before the pandemic, borrowers were typically liable to pay taxes on canceled education loans at their current income rate. The act offered much-needed relief to students burdened by debt.

Recognizing the urgency of this issue, President Joe Biden is developing an alternative plan, referred to as Plan B, which entails a revised student loan forgiveness strategy. In addition to the proposal to eliminate federal taxes on student loans, he is considering constructive revisions to the fiscal year 2025 budget.

These adjustments would offer significant support to borrowers, as they would no longer be responsible for paying taxes on the forgiven amount indefinitely.

"Unfortunately, borrowers often experience significant stress as they worry about the tax bill that could come once their loan balance is forgiven," Betsy Mayotte, President of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, said in a statement.

Despite the loan forgiveness, the current economic climate remains challenging for recent graduates entering the workforce. Consequently, they struggle to afford the taxes on their forgiven debt. Commenting on the situation, Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert said, "These borrowers have had low income for decades and are unlikely to have any assets."

"The tax liability might be as much as half of their annual income, or more, on top of their current tax liability," he added.

The cessation of taxing forgivable education debt would predominantly impact the millions of borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans. These plans, which limit a borrower's monthly payments to a portion of their discretionary income, ultimately result in debt forgiveness after 10 to 25 years of consistent payments.

Based on a preliminary calculation provided by Kantrowitz, under former tax regulations, a borrower left with a balance of $10,000 after making payments for 20 or 25 years might need to remit $1,200 to the IRS, provided they are single and earn less than $35,000.

However, Kantrowitz noted that depending on individual circumstances, the federal tax liability for borrowers could potentially soar to as much as $15,400.

Presently, there are four distinct plans, each governed by varying regulations. Notably, other student debt forgiveness programs, such as those tailored for public servants and individuals with severe disabilities, are already exempt from taxation.

The Supreme Court invalidated the administration's initial attempt to forgive student debt in June. Irrespective of federal policy changes, borrowers may still encounter state taxes on their forgiven education loans.

