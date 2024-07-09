Server fired over 'opinionated' videos, then restaurant withheld his final paycheck

Cade Alex chronicled his journey through the short-term job in several videos.

Why do workers have to fight for the last penny they deserve? Cade Alex (@cadealex on TikTok), who was recently fired from his job at the popular restaurant chain, chronicled his journey through the short-term job in several videos. He was fired over his opinionated videos and was asked to leave after four weeks of work. However, Alex claims that he only received checks for three weeks and his pay for the last week has not arrived yet. Now, the creator is taking to fight to Steakhouse, the restaurant chain.

Screenshots from videos | TikTok | @cadealex

In a viral TikTok with over 112,000 views, Alex says that when he was fired from his job, he was told that the last week’s paycheck would be sent to his address via mail. However, when Alex did not get his paycheck, he went back to the restaurant to ask for it and was told to leave.

“They said to me, ‘Your paycheck went out with the mail this morning it should be there within three business days.’ Well, worked there for four weeks and I have three paychecks as we know,” he said in the video.

Now, Alex claimed that it had been over three weeks and he was still missing his last paycheck. He took to TikTok to complain about the situation and take suggestions from his viewers.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @cadealex

He goes on to explain that it was a big check of nearly $300 as he had worked an extra 8-hour shift that he took over from someone to help them out. Alex said he discussed the situation with his mom who told him there are only a few options to consider.

He says they could only call corporate/HR or simply call to ask about the status. However, he was sure that the restaurant would just play dumb and say the check was mailed.

“I know that it’s extremely illegal to withhold a paycheck whether you were terminated or fired or not, it is illegal, in any state, to withhold a final paycheck,” he says. He then calls out the restaurant for playing dirty.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @cadealex

Several viewers in the comments suggested Alex take the legal route. “Bestie if it's been passed the three days and no paycheck they legally have to pay you for every business that you didn't get paid passed those three days,” wrote user @julianac.28.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @tamagotchiblood

Alex took his viewer’s advice and decided to report it to the authorities. In a follow-up video, Alex shared his experience of filing an online wage claim with the Illinois Department of Labour. In the video, Alex shared all the proof and documentation that showed how many hours he worked in the final week for which he wasn’t paid.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @cadealex

To this, one of the viewers (@gettingsocialwithjess) commented, “BET that check miraculously shows up in the next day or two. They are so messy.”

Interestingly, that is exactly what happened. In the next follow-up video, Alex shows up saying that the restaurant had reached out to him asking him for more details and directing him to HR to get his due paycheck. However, Alex said he wasn’t going to respond and would continue with his wage claim and take further legal action as well if needed.

For more updates, vlogs, and entertaining content, follow Cade Alex (@cadealex) on TikTok.