Former Vice President Mike Pence 'shameful' dining habit earns internet wrath

The X user shared an image of the receipt from the pandemic era.
UPDATED 36 MINUTES AGO
Stories of celebrities being terrible with tips are widely shared on the internet. However, a Twitter user suggested that even politicians can be bad tippers. Former Vice President of America Mike Pence reportedly features on the list of terrible tippers. Sachin Chheda @skchheda shared a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, accusing Pence of not leaving enough tips. 

In the viral tweet, the user shared an image of the bill which showed Pence had visited the Coyote Cafe. In the caption, Chheda mentioned that a friend of his served Pence at the cafe and took a picture of his receipt. As per the image, the total bill for Pence's meal was $44.25.

The general norm in America is to tip about 15% to 20% of the bill and in Pence's case, the tip should have been a little over $8. Given Pence's stature and multimillion-dollar net worth, one would expect the former Vice President to tip a little more.

However, as per the post, Pence tipped only $5, less than what's expected from a normal customer.  Thus, the user wrote in the caption, “Here’s the character of these people."

 

While the claim is unverified, several X users were not happy with Pence's alleged actions. Several users argued that the tip was especially poor given the situation during the pandemic. "This is a shitty tip at any time. But now? During a pandemic? That he exacerbated? Absolutely shameful. Don’t be a Pence. Tip at least 25% for people who are risking their lives to serve you, deliver to you, etc," wrote user @edenriegel. 

Meanwhile, several others suggested that they paid way more despite earning a fraction of what Pence makes. "That's not even 15% I get that it's probably take-out, but I've been tipping like I ate in the restaurant bc I know they need it, and we're living on less than 2k a month. Pence could easily afford to do the decent thing. He chooses not to," claimed user, @LDonivan. 

Apart from Pence, several celebrities have also been accused of being poor tippers. In another viral social media post, a former server of a Manhattan Restaurant accused Kylie Jenner of leaving a $20 tip on a $500 bill. 

@juliacarolann These are just my personal experiences, pls take with a grain of salt 💖 xo #greenscreen #manhattan #fyp #foryoupage #celebrity #rating #newyork ♬ OUT WEST (feat. Young Thug) - JACKBOYS & Travis Scott

 

On the other hand, there have been viral posts of celebrities being extremely generous with their tips as well. Last year, in a viral post, a Reddit user and server shared a receipt suggesting that famous rapper, and musician, Post Malone tipped her a whopping $3,000. 

In the image, the receipt showed that the total for Malone's bill was about $2,633. Further, a mandatory gratuity and tax were added to the bill which took the grand total up to $3,473.20.

Malone left an additional $3,000 tip, almost matching the total amount of his bill. The server wrote in the post that she had worked at the restaurant for over two decades and still, Malone's tip was  "by far the best" they had ever received.

