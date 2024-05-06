Mercedes Driver Stunned by $15 Bill for 10% EV Charge | 'You Gotta Get a Charger'

With EVs (Electric Vehicles) emerging as a more environment-friendly alternative, it is not easy to maintain one. While EVs promise to reduce emissions and initiate long-term cost savings, their practical usage is always hampered by the availability and affordability of charging stations. Many people have posted about the topic on social media. One video that this TikToker (@bryanthediamond) posted amassed 852K views. He was shocked by the price he paid for charging his electric Mercedes-Benz at a charging station. He starts the video with an angry note, "This is the first time I charge my car at a charger that I have to actually pay for it. Normally I charge at Electrify America, and I knew the charging was expensive. I knew it was more expensive on non-Teslas, but this is crazy".

He was stunned by the rates and said, "Like, I’m at EVgo right now, the rate here is 61 cents—61 cents!. For 10%, I just paid $15. I just paid $15 for me to get 10% of range. What? What? Oh no, that’s gas!". Bryan further clarifies that he had no other option as he couldn't find any other charging station nearby but the problem is they are demanding such high rates everywhere and that's crazy. The TikToker ends the video saying, "They’re all, like, the same price. They’re all, like, 61 cents. I saw one for 73 cents. 73 cents? 73 cents a kilowatt? What, what are you—that’s gas! That’s gas! That’s diesel!".

@Felipa commented, "In Texas, I pay $40 for an Audi Q5 sportsback with a hybrid engine. I get 600 mile range". @emelie commented, "Charging is crazzyyy expensive. It’s a crime". @Kenny Marion commented, "Babes is the total not gonna be like $6 if it’s .61 for 10 percent. How is that expensive??". @Tom Edel commented, "Try EVCS babe. I used to use them in LA all the time and they were cheaper than the rest. They have a good subscription, too!". @BLANK commented, "Girl you gotta get a charger at ur place or something".

@Sofia commented, "So it would be $150 for a full charge, that's a few tanks of gas". @Christopher commented, "I knew this would happen when he switched to a different EV other than Tesla we are about to see more of these rants". @J-Lucia commented, "Babe that’s more than gas. My Mazda CX-5 cost $60 to fill from E". @Logan commented, "You should come to Canada and see those prices cuz mama". @Danielle Goddy commented, "Can’t even find an electrify America in Texas where I’m at. Only Tesla chargers". @Yae commented, "I feel like they’re getting away with this because they know people are going to pay for it".

Some viewers fully supported his opinion while some thought the price was not that insane and was manageable. The comment section was flooded with users advising Bryan to get a charging device at his place that would save him a lot. EVs are generally criticized for their high maintenance but some believe it is the future of the automotive industry.

