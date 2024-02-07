All you Need to Know About High Interest Rates and When They Might be cut Down

Raising interest rates is the most common tactic that any central bank employs in order to control rising prices, and it has been the policy of the US Federal Reserve since the cost of living started going up. Now the banking regulator has left its key interest rate at a 23-year-high, as observers and market watchers continue with their predictions about the central bank slashing it.

The assumption is that the rate cut will be coming in sometime in 2024 but not anytime soon. It will be the correct time to store your money in assets such as high-end vehicles. It's also a good time to look at some low-risk options to get the best returns on funds that you plan to use within two years.

The annual percentage yield on saving is around 0.57%, however, it's noteworthy that FDIC-insured banks are offering 5% or more on their high-yield savings accounts. Make sure to keep a tab on the account rates as the bank may change it overnight without any intimation.

Certificates of deposit are a great way to invest if you don't need the money in a few months or even a few years. You can get the best returns on CDs through a broker such as Schwab, E*Trade, or Fidelity.

The Fed will transition to cutting interest rates this year, so now is the time for savers to lock in CDs, especially maturities longer than one year. CD yields have peaked and have begun to pull back so there is no advantage to waiting if you have the money to deploy right now,” according to a financial analyst, as per CNN Business.

“It makes sense to go long with CDs. To hedge your bets, include terms from one to five years. Starting a CD ladder will provide this mix," says Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAccounts.com.

According to experts, the best thing to do is to go long-term when it comes to CDS.

You can also set up a money market deposit account as they can pay a much higher yield as compared to regular savings or checking accounts. The accounts generally have a higher minimum deposit requirement than regular savings accounts but then are way more liquid, which means you have access to your money more quickly.

These are also a great option for people who can leave their money untouched for a few months to a few years. Three and six-month bills had yields of 5.20% and 5.09% as per the Fed.

You can buy treasury bills if you are very interested in maintaining a good portfolio and always keep a watch. When deciding the best account and investment options it's important to know why you are saving and not run after the yields. It's also important to understand that some of your money has to be kept liquid and not everything can be sealed just in hopes of getting higher yields.

