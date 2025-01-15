ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."

The iconic hosts have created some of the most heartwarming moments together as well.
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak and Vanna White crying on Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak and Vanna White crying on Wheel of Fortune (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" has consistently maintained its popularity on TV screens for decades, and has delivered moments etched in the memories of fans. Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White are also remembered as an iconic duo synonymous with the show. Over the years the two have shared some great moments on stage and some of those were quite emotional.

Screenshot showing Vanna White and Pat Sajak hugging on stage (
Screenshot showing Vanna White and Pat Sajak hugging on stage (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In 2022, during the celebration of White's 40th anniversary with the show, the team organized a special event with White taking the centre stage with decorations themed around her long run. As Sajak congratulated her on the achievement. "Folks, it was 40 years ago on this very date that this young lady walked into the studio trembling, and did her first Wheel of Fortune. And here she is. Happy 40th, my dear," Sajak said.

White couldn't hold back her tears, as she thanked Sajak and her team for organizing the special event. 

 

Sajak's remark about White trembling in her first episode is rather notable, as it almost became the reason for White's rejection after her audition. When White was being considered for the co-host role in 1982, Sajak didn't think that she was a good fit for the stage.

“I didn’t recommend Vanna, and Vanna knows this,” Sajak told CBS Sunday Morning in 2020. “Not that she wasn’t lovely and wonderful and personable and all that. But she was the most nervous, by far, of any of them," he added.

Luckily, the creator of "Wheel of Fortune," Merv Griffin saw things differently. Griffin insisted that White was the right choice and he even told Sajak that they would “make a great brother-sister team".

Screenshot showing Pat Sajak and Vanna White in the early days of Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Pat Sajak and Vanna White in the early days of Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Griffin's vision was proven right as the two co-hosts created history in more than 40 years as co-hosts. They developed a very strong relationship off the set as well and have insisted on always being platonic, despite rumors of a romance doing the rounds from time to time. 

Their work relationship was so strong that they never had an argument over anything. Despite working together for over four decades, White could recall all but one argument that the co-hosts ever had. Appearing on the Drew Barrymore show, White shared, “We’ve never had one argument — OK, we had one. It was over putting ketchup on a hot dog." 

She then asked Barrymore if she puts ketchup on her hotdog to which the host replied, that she prefers mustard. “Well, anyway, that’s what he said. ‘You do not put ketchup on your hot dog!’” White recalled. 

 

While that was the only argument, there are two instances where Sajak made White cry on camera. In late 2019, when Sajak had to undergo emergency surgery, White stepped up to help by hosting a few episodes alone for the first time in the show's history. 

 

They have also created some of the most heartwarming moments together as well. In 2022, Sajak ran off stage to get White a bouquet of flowers. “You know, all these years, I’ve never brought you a lovely bouquet,” Sajak said at the time as per Good Housekeeping. And, to say the least, they have made each other shed tears as well.

 

Later in June 2023, things went a little further on the emotional scale. When Sajak announced his retirement from the show after its 41st season, White expressed the urge to leave the show as well.

 

White now continues to carry on Sajak's legacy alongside his successor, Ryan Seacrest. However, Sajak has made a fair share of surprise appearances since his retirement.

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning about a new money scam at the store: "I’m literally freaking out..."
Scammers are coming up with new ploys while people are being informed about the existing scams.
1 hour ago
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Vanna White reveals the only time Pat Sajak made her cry: "It was over..."
The iconic hosts have created some of the most heartwarming moments together as well.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey makes a bizarre joke about model that backfired spectacularly
Manuela Arbelaez has become a popular figure in "The Price is Right" since she has been relatable.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
NEWS
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary reveals his 'key to success' — a simple life skill that most ignore
O'Leary learned it from the CEO of a firm that he had invested in, and does the same on "Shark Tank."
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey hits contestant on shoulder for his ridiculous answer about women
Sometimes even the veteran host and seasoned comedian can lose his cool.
6 hours ago
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password — it cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
17 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest loses her balance as expert reveals the staggering value of her painting
The guest who expected the item to be worth $1,500 was visibly shocked after learning its true value.
1 day ago
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
NEWS
Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."
IHOP is a go to place for many who crave pancake in America and many turned up to defend it.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
NEWS
'Price Is Right' host Drew Carey stunned as contestant makes the 'best showcase bid' in game history
Even the host, Drew Carey didn't believe what just happened and had to take a few steps backward.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after his 'haunted' painting gets a 6-figure valuation
There have been instances when guests even lost their balance and gasped after the price was revealed.
2 days ago
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."
Retail chains like Costco are usually reliable but sometimes, the products can be quite concerning.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams founder for rejecting his deal in wild TV moment: "You're dead to me..."
O'Leary was told by the entrepreneur that he will rethink his decision when he sees graffiti anywhere.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant rolls on floor after ‘uncle’ Drew Carey reveals car prize she didn't even win
The enthusiasm of contestants is seen both during games as well as celebrations that follow.
2 days ago
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
NEWS
Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake
The case that could've been a waste of time actually made her day with a hilarious moment.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey talks about marrying a contestant: "If we got married..."
Drew Carey knows how to get the most out of a hilarious situation and that's exactly what happened.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'
People have also pointed out glitches on screen, showing how carefully they observe details of production.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
NEWS
'Family Feud' viewers claim Steve Harvey just asked the 'weirdest question' ever on show history
Things have become a little weird on the show lately, with unusual questions popping up on the screen.
3 days ago
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
NEWS
Judge Judy's most iconic case involved two people fighting over a dog. Then, she let the pup decide.
Dogs usually don't get a say in courtrooms but not every courtroom has Judy Sheindlin as the judge.
3 days ago
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
NEWS
Apple users could get paid in $95 million settlement over Siri complaints — check if you're eligible
US-based Apple product owners could get paid per device if the settlement is approved.
3 days ago
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
NEWS
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill — then the restaurant decides to sue him
The customer who was influenced by the "Tips for Jesus" movement, left everyone disappointed.
3 days ago