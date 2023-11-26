TikTok, the video-sharing app with over one billion monthly users is incomplete without tunes to complement the visuals. It has hence become a game-changer for musicians seeking to promote their music, gain exposure, and earn royalties. In this article, we delve into the dynamics of how artists make money on TikTok and how they can maximize their earnings.

To start reaping the benefits of TikTok, musicians need to get their music on the platform in the first place, through a relatively straightforward process. After signing up with a digital distributor such as TuneCore, Distrokid, or CD Baby, they need to opt for distributing their own music on TikTok.

TikTok's royalty system differs from other streaming platforms. Rather than paying based on the number of streams, TikTok compensates musicians for the number of videos that feature their songs. At the same time, the number of views a video gets doesn't impact royalties. Musicians need to aim for a high volume of videos using their song rather than a few going viral.

As of now, TikTok pays artists $0.03 for each new video that features their song. So if 1,000 videos use a particular track, the musician would earn $30. The actual amount received depends on the music distribution service used, with some taking a percentage from the royalties.

Musicians should consider a cinematic approach to songwriting, and craft tunes that seamlessly fit into popular video trends. Aligning music with TikTok's visual nature enhances the likelihood of virality.

Staying attuned to TikTok trends and collaborating with other creators amplifies reach. Participating in challenges and duets can introduce an artist's music to new audiences, increasing the potential for songs to go viral.

Hashtags play a vital role in content discovery on TikTok. So research and use popular hashtags relevant to your music to enhance visibility and attract users searching for specific styles or themes.

Active engagement with followers and the broader TikTok community fosters a strong connection. Responding to comments, following other creators, and participating in conversations encourages increased engagement with your content.

TikTok allows links to external sites such as Spotify and Apple Music. Directing traffic to these platforms can convert TikTok views into CD, vinyl, and download sales, providing additional revenue streams.

Similar to other social media platforms, TikTok offers advertising options. Musicians can utilize TikTok ads to reach a wider audience and promote their music effectively.

Partnering with TikTok influencers that are aligned with your musical style can significantly enhance your music's reach. Influencers creating TikTok videos featuring your songs broadcast your music to their large following.

Since TikTok royalties are based on the number of videos featuring your music, encourage users to create their own content. Develop challenges or dance routines around your songs to inspire user participation and increase the volume of videos using your music.

