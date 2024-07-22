Mom makes kids apply for 'jobs' since they kept asking her for money. People are loving it

Positions like Laundry Supervisor, Lead Housekeeper, Kitchen Manager and more were up for grabs.

In this challenging economy, adults have realised the importance of getting money and personal finance lessons at an early age. While some teachers have come up with innovative methods to introduce kids to money management, parents have an important role in teaching kids the value of good-old hard work. Some parents like Georgia's mom, Shaketha Marion, have created ways to provide their kids with some life lessons. The mom of three organized a job fair for her kids after they asked for more allowance. The idea was to teach them that nothing is free in this world.

Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Kampus Production

Marion went viral before the pandemic in 2019 after she shared her genius idea on Facebook. In her post, Marion wrote that her kids persistently asked for an allowance, a cell phone, and to be taken out. So to teach them that nothing comes free, she told them that she would organize a surprise for them the next day after school.

The surprise wasn’t a bag full of gifts, but a hiring event, where the kids could apply for different positions and do chores to earn extra allowance. “If you want it, work for it, earn it!!" Marion wrote in the post.

She put considerable effort into making it look like a legitimate event. She sat on her computer and printed out ads and help wanted posters, made up positions like laundry supervisor, kitchen manager, lead housekeeper and more.

Marion asked the kids to fill a form and provide information like their availability, work experience, and their desired pay rate. She conducted interviews with her kids to finalize their job titles.

In a follow-up post, Marion shared images of the forms submitted by her kids. She added that not all of her kids got through successfully. She wrote that her son was laughing throughout the interview and her 10-year-old daughter "started speaking in a British accent". She told Today that her oldest two kids applied for the same role of ‘Lead Housekeeper’.

She then drafted a rejection letter for her eldest son informing him that he didn’t get the job and his younger sister had got the position instead. "He was like, 'Mom, I’m the oldest,' and I said it doesn’t matter, she’s more qualified," Marion told Buzzfeed.

In a separate interview with Romper, Marion said that she was impressed with her daughter who took up the job of the kitchen manager. At the time, she was even considering offering her a bonus for the good work.

McGregor told TODAY that the inspiration to hold job interviews for her kids came from seeing their drive to get money and manage it. She said she thought about ways to teach them about credit and budgeting and how to utilize their time. Marion told Romper that her family had been through some tough times during her battle with cancer and encounters with homelessness. Thus, she hopes her kids learn the value of hard work, and be successful in their lives.

Marion’s followers on Facebook loved her idea and lauded her for putting in the effort. “I hear you. If they work for it then can see and appreciate what you sacrifice and go through for them and appreciate the award of their labor. I love it,” wrote user Jacquelyn Bray.

Screenshot from the comments | Facebook | @shakethamcgregor

