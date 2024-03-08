Romance Scammers Are Exploiting Images of US Personnel: How to Protect Yourself

The frustration among American servicemen is mounting as scammers continue to steal their pictures to run romance scams. According to an ABC11 report, despite servicemen lodging complaints about their stolen images, scammers persist in exploiting unsuspecting women for financial gain. These romance scams have emerged as one of the most detrimental forms of impersonation scams in the United States, resulting in losses amounting to billions of dollars.

Military romance #scam⚠️When a criminal steals photos of military soldiers and generals to create fake profiles on Facebook and other social media platforms and dating sites, then begins a relationship with a victim with the goal of stealing your money and identity. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/fSutCDjLkF — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) March 7, 2024

Also Read: Scammers Deploy Emotional Tactics in Facebook Phishing Traps

According to Honza Cafourek, a flight chief in the Air Force, romance scams involving his stolen images have been ongoing, resulting in one to three women falling victim to such scams every week. In an interview with ABC11, he recounted being frequently contacted by women who believe they have developed a romantic connection with him.

As the scammers cease communication after extracting all they can, the deceived women eventually reach out to Cafourek, realizing they have not been conversing with him. Cafourek estimated that women have collectively lost $180,000 to scammers using his pictures.

Cafourek shared pictures of the impersonating accounts with ABC11’s Troubleshooter Diane Wilson, saying, "They will create another one and another one and another one. It's a constant battle."

Also Read: US Records Highest February Layoffs Since 2009, Led by Tech, Financial Sectors: Report

INSIGHT: How I, a bank worker and military vet, fell for a Romance #scam that cost me $1Mhttps://t.co/B4jFpqLvT4 — AML Intelligence (@AmlIntelligence) January 16, 2024

Last year, a Texas man was sentenced to over three years in prison for his role in an online US military romance scam. The man stole identities and images of real US military generals to scam victims from across the nation. According to military.com, these victims lost over $1.5 million in total.

Also Read: Netizens Explain How Customers Are Abusing Costco’s Generous Return Policy

The scammer, Fola Alabi, 52, was also sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to pay full restitution and forfeit his home valued at $560,000.

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission, about 64,003 reports of romance scams were received in 2023. Furthermore, the reported losses to romance scams totaled a whopping $1.14 billion, with median losses per person of $2,000. This marked the highest reported loss for an imposter scam, suggesting how efficient scammers are in forging false relationships with unsuspecting victims to steal money.

Last year, the @FTC received over 64,000 romance scams reports that translated into $1.14 billion in reported losses. If you want to protect yourself and your loved ones from a romance scam, here are some experts’ recommendations. https://t.co/Ki0VIjqp58 — FOX23News (@FOX23NewsTeam) February 15, 2024

Here are some indicators that someone claiming to be a service member on a dating app or any other platform may be running a scam:

Requesting Money: If they claim they can't access their bank account and urgently need money, it's often a tactic to steal money from unsuspecting individuals.

Requesting Assistance with Money Transfer: Another tactic involves asking for help to transfer money back into the U.S. Typically, genuine U.S. service personnel do not require such favors.

False Calls from Commanding Officers: If someone claiming to be a commanding officer calls and demands money on behalf of the personnel, it's a complete scam. Commanding officers would never contact civilians for financial assistance or gift cards.

Seeking Money for Leave: Claims of needing money to go on leave are untrue, as the U.S. military covers all costs for soldiers returning home.

Refusal to Video Chat: Claiming the inability to video chat for security reasons is a common tactic used by imposters to conceal their true identity. Additionally, be wary if they claim to be stationed far away or have been stationed for an unusually long period, such as over two years.

Scammers may also quickly profess love or propose, and they often share images of fake military badges or IDs. These red flags can help individuals identify and avoid falling victim to romance scams perpetrated by imposters posing as service members.

More from MARKETREALIST

Man Turns Old School Bus Into Tiny Home For $35,000 In Less Than a Year

Woman Shares Three Tricks to Spend Just $50 a Week on Groceries Amid Rising Food Prices