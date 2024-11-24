ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?

Despite numerous warnings, '1234' remains the most common four digit passcode.
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Representative image shows a woman changing her password at at ATM using her phone (Image source: Getty Images| Viktor Cvetkovic)
Representative image shows a woman changing her password at at ATM using her phone (Image source: Getty Images| Viktor Cvetkovic)

In the digital age, cybercriminals are always on the lookout for an opportunity to steal from honest working individuals. Despite this, many overlook one of the simplest yet most critical firewalls, the 4-digit PIN. A new cybersecurity study has revealed that 1234 is still the most common PIN in the world, along with several other easy-to-guess combinations. 

Representative image by Freepik
Representative image showing the importance of a secure password (Image source: Freepik)

Even though the 4-digit PINs are a small part of the overall security of accounts, they play a crucial role in safeguarding assets. With 10,000 possible combinations for a four-digit PIN, it would seem difficult for hackers to guess one. 

Representative image by Freepik
Representative image showing a lock on a credit card to describe a strong password (Image source: Freepik)

However, global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, Jake Moore, told MailOnline that people continue to use easy-to-guess passcodes that make them an easy target for hackers. As per the expert, using date of birth, or memorable pattern of numbers is a common but compromising trend. Furthermore, people keep using the same passcodes for years, further creating issues. 

The data was originally compiled by the late Nick Berry, and presented in the "Data Genetics" report. It collected information on four-digit PINs that have been revealed by data breaches. About 3.4 million such PINs were then analyzed by Information is Beautiful, to create a comprehensive map and analysis.

 

Despite several warnings, '1234' remains the most common PIN making up almost 11% of the PINs analysed. The second most common PIN was another easy-to-guess combination of '1111', making up about 6% of all the PINs. The PINs '0000' and '1212', followed the two with each close to a 2% share of all passwords.

Rest of the most common four-digit PINs:

7777

1004

2000

4444

2222

6969

The Daily Mail report pointed out that with just 61 guesses, a hacker could crack one-third of the total passcodes analyzed. Despite the limitations on the number of guesses, with only 5 attempts, a hacker could guess 20% of the PINs.

The illustration also highlighted the least common PINs used as well. According to the data, the topper of the list was 8068, making up just 25 of the 3.4 million passcodes.

The other least popular PINs were: 

8093

8398

7638

8428

8285

7583

6835

8629

7539

According to US Bank, there are some strategies to create unique PINs to help maximize security. One of the popular strategies is the "Word Method". In this, the numbers of the PINs are associated with a word and mapped to a phone keypad. For instance, the word "SAFE" would translate to the PIN 7233. 

 

Similarly, a letter from a unique personal acronym can also be used to create a secure, random PIN. However, it is important to avoid palindromes and repeating digits to make the PIN harder to guess.  

In addition to birth dates, other common memorable dates like a pet's birthday can be used to create a unique but memorable PIN. Apart from choosing random, hard-to-guess PINs, it is also recommended to keep changing PINs from time to time to maximize protection. Furthermore, it is recommended to use different PINs for different accounts.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
5 hours ago
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
ECONOMY & WORK
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
Despite numerous warnings, '1234' remains the most common four digit passcode.
6 hours ago
How much do 'The Voice' judges earn? Surprisingly, the highest paid isn't who you think
ECONOMY & WORK
How much do 'The Voice' judges earn? Surprisingly, the highest paid isn't who you think
The line up of coaches on the show includes some of the most iconic names in the music industry.
13 hours ago
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and it's blowing everyone's minds
ECONOMY & WORK
Someone shared what $100 of groceries gets you in Alaska and it's blowing everyone's minds
"Wow spending $109 at Albertsons just for a couple of basics is brutal."
2 days ago
Guy who inherited a rare $5 bill from his grandma is told someone is willing to offer $400,000 for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who inherited a rare $5 bill from his grandma is told someone is willing to offer $400,000 for it
The man received the note from his grandmother who worked in the finance department at Universal Studios.
3 days ago
Shaq sees young man buying a pricey engagement ring — his next gesture proves why he's a legend
ECONOMY & WORK
Shaq sees young man buying a pricey engagement ring — his next gesture proves why he's a legend
The NBA star was visiting a jewelry store with which he also collaborated on a signature collection.
4 days ago
Jelly Roll hosts free concert at a Walmart parking lot — just to thank fans who donated to his toy drive
WALMART
Jelly Roll hosts free concert at a Walmart parking lot — just to thank fans who donated to his toy drive
The country star has consistently been in the news for his generosity as much as his music.
5 days ago
Trading firm company loses $225 million in minutes — all because an employee made a simple typo
ECONOMY & WORK
Trading firm company loses $225 million in minutes — all because an employee made a simple typo
The firm tried to cancel the trade but an error in the system prevented it from doing so.
5 days ago
Walmart and Amazon are offering 'returnless refunds' — here's how you can keep products for free
WALMART
Walmart and Amazon are offering 'returnless refunds' — here's how you can keep products for free
While the returnless refund policy saves money for retailers, it creates some problems as well.
5 days ago
Three teens found $50,000 in an envelope while walking — and took the most unexpected action
ECONOMY & WORK
Three teens found $50,000 in an envelope while walking — and took the most unexpected action
The mother of one of the three boys first thought that he was playing a prank when he told her about the cash.
6 days ago
Billionaire Kylie Jenner's $36 million home has a kitchen that looks surprisingly normal
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Kylie Jenner's $36 million home has a kitchen that looks surprisingly normal
Although the kitchen makes it look like another family home, Jenner's house is a mansion with top-of-the-line amenities.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the value of his rare $57 Omega watch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the value of his rare $57 Omega watch
The man admitted that the watch had been handled roughly since he didn't know its real value.
7 days ago
Woman reveals the most annoying question that only moms get asked at grocery stores
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman reveals the most annoying question that only moms get asked at grocery stores
It made her realize how it was something that her husband would never face.
Nov 13, 2024
Could that $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here's what you need to look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Could that $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here's what you need to look for
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
Nov 13, 2024
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assured him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
Nov 11, 2024
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune
The shiny blue suitcase itself made up for the investment and she made more startling discoveries.
Nov 10, 2024
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with some saying that it was no big deal.
Nov 10, 2024
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
Nov 9, 2024
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
ECONOMY & WORK
Man who survived lightning strike ends up winning $1 million lottery - a 1 in 2.6 trillion chance
Getting struck by lightning and then surviving to win a lottery worth $1 million is next to impossible.
Nov 8, 2024
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
ECONOMY & WORK
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
When the bill came, the group of four was shocked and their reactions were captured in a TikTok video which now has over 8.8 million views.
Nov 8, 2024