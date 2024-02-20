Job Seeker Declares Popular Job Seeking Platform a Scam on Social Media; How People Reacted

A TikTok user Maliko took to social media and declared unhesitantly that Indeed, the popular job-hunting platform is a scam. In the viral video, he talks about Indeed's dishonest business practices but says that he cannot reveal the source from which he got to know about the perfidious practices. However, he then talks about certain problems Indeed users have complained about. "I don’t know how to explain how we’re getting scammed but just know that we are getting scammed," he says. "If you feel like Indeed is not turning applications in, it’s because they’re not turning the applications in." He also claims that Indeed simply sells user data and that has been the company's primary goal rather than what the company claims to do—connect job applicants to hiring employers.

"They’re taking your information and they’re selling it with the use of AI and other advertisement…and stuff," he says. "So when you apply to the job and you immediately get a denial before enough time goes by to where you feel like somebody would have had to take the time to look at your application and look at your resume and all that stuff, it’s because Indeed’s not turning the sh*t in."

He also talks about how companies simply put up hiring on LinkedIn or Indeed just to get tax breaks. "You gotta go to the company website," he added in a text overlay. "And then, you gotta also add the fact that a lot of these employers are listing job listings with no intention of filling them for some type of tax break or tax credit too, so that’s not a good combination either, it’s a terrible combination," he adds.

In a follow-up video, he doubles down on his belief that Indeed.com is not passing the user applications onto the companies who have open positions on the site and urges everybody who has an account to delete it.

At the end of his video, he attached a screenshot of an email that appeared to be a confirmation of him getting hired, and also a text message that proves that the position is his. People seemed to agree with what Maliko had to say. One user wrote, "I believe it. They are selling data."

Another user took to the comment section to write that they might be interested in getting in on a class action lawsuit that calls out Indeed. "I noticed a few years ago. Every time, I used Indeed I’d immediately get a bunch of spam calls and emails. I haven’t used them since," a netizen wrote.

While there's no proper evidence of the company being a scam as of now, there is plenty of evidence of the fact that there are thousands of fraudulent job listings on the platform.

Apart from fake job listings, you can also fall prey to an imposter who is posing as somebody else. You may also receive email offers from someone claiming to be your recruiter who found your resume on a job board. The important thing is to verify so that you become less susceptible to deception. According to Indeed Career Guide, a common money laundering strategy informs people reaching out to you via a job listing and convincing you to accept a sum of money and use your personal bank account to transfer it to another account in exchange for a small sum of money. Therefore, it's always a great idea to practice caution.

