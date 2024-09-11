ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick

"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
PUBLISHED 4 MINUTES AGO
Getty Images Credit: Photo by vm (Representative)
Getty Images Credit: Photo by vm (Representative)

Who pays the bill on the first date? This has become a burning question in the modern dating world. While many still believe that the man must pick up the check, others feel spitting the bill is ideal. Some also think that the one who came up with the idea of the date should pay. This is what popular social media influencer and model Sabrina Low believes in. She has even shared an ingenious idea for women to avoid paying the bill on a date.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabrina low (@eusabrinalow)

 

Speaking of who should pay on the first date, Low claimed that women should refuse to pay the bill if they weren’t the ones to come up with the idea. “At least on the first date, the obligation to pay the bill lies with the person who invited you,” she said, as per the Daily Star UK. She shared a tried-and-tested hack for swerving the bill on the first date.

She claimed that she often carries small bags on first dates so that she’s left with no room to bring any physical money or a credit card to the table. ”I always carry a very small bag which only fits a small lipstick,” she admitted. 

“This is so I can't take a card and I don't have to split the bill," she said. The Brazillian influencer swore by the plan and claimed that it has never let her down. "This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said. Low controversially added that all women should follow this trick to avoid paying the bill. 

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Ricky Sutjahya
Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Ricky Sutjahya

While the post seems to have been deleted, this isn't the first time that the influencer stirred conversations on the topic. Earlier this month, the Toronto Sun reported that Low was involved in another viral exchange where she was asked to split the bill by her date. 

The popular content creator shared that she woke up to a bizarre text message after a date night. Her date sent her an itemized bill of the various items that they had ordered suggesting she split the bill.  “Dinner, $147 (approximately $25). Dessert, $74.49 (approximately $12). Drinks, $60.42 (approximately $10), and other expenses $56,” it reportedly read.  

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sabrina low (@eusabrinalow)

 

Low, who was surprised to receive his message, said she considered dates as an opportunity for making connections and enjoying the moment. For her, it wasn't about the money. However, she still had to hit back at the text in style. 

Low shared a list of her own expenses that she incurred for the date “Hair, $300 (approximately $52). Nails, $400 (approximately $69). Waxing, $200 (approximately $34). Makeup, $500 (approximately $87) New clothes, $600 (approximately $104). Transportation, $160 (approximately $27), her message read, as per the news outlet. Thus, Low clarified at the end that she didn't owe him any money but it was the other way round. 

Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Ivan Samkov
Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Ivan Samkov

To avoid any awkwardness around money on first dates, Licensed Professional Counselor Shenella Karunaratne says communication is key. Speaking with the Toronto Sun, people should have a conversation about splitting or going Dutch before they meet for the date.  The expert suggested that having a conversation about the finances beforehand can establish expectations and make sure that the date goes and ends comfortably for both.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
ECONOMY & WORK
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
4 minutes ago
Man who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
ECONOMY & WORK
Man who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
The man accidentally threw away the disk that had the Bitcoin, now worth roughly $482.1 million, in 2013.
9 hours ago
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
ECONOMY & WORK
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
9 hours ago
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
The $1.99 necklace turned out to be a piece of art from Aaronel deRoy Gruber.
20 hours ago
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
“It’s bonkers, and trying to prove where we were is quite hard," she said.
2 days ago
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assures him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
2 days ago
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
While the creator shared anecdotes from her life, research also supports her claim.
2 days ago
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
ECONOMY & WORK
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
Chris Robarge went viral for sharing a heartwarming story of his anonymous landlord.
2 days ago
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
ECONOMY & WORK
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
Navinder Singh Sarao, who was nicknamed the 'Hound of Hounslow', was accused of 'spoofing' the market.
3 days ago
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
3 days ago
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with some saying that it was no big deal.
3 days ago
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
"The rest of our budget will be given to Santa to provide presents for children whose parents can’t contribute to the elves."
4 days ago
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
ECONOMY & WORK
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
Many took to the video to share their views, with one user Tommy Drop "If u use self-checkout just make sure u don't steal even by accident, and you're good."
4 days ago
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
ECONOMY & WORK
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
When the bill came, the group of four was shocked and their reactions were captured in a TikTok video which now has over 8.8 million views.
4 days ago
Salt Bae shows off customer's $108,000 bill at his restaurant and tip money is even more ridiculous
ECONOMY & WORK
Salt Bae shows off customer's $108,000 bill at his restaurant and tip money is even more ridiculous
While many in the Middle East are open to tipping, some people simply do not agree with the philosophy of tipping 20% of the bill.
5 days ago
School asks kids to pay $5 to meet Santa, so one generous mom stepped in: "I was that kid once"
ECONOMY & WORK
School asks kids to pay $5 to meet Santa, so one generous mom stepped in: "I was that kid once"
In an emotional video on TikTok, the creator expressed that it is what Christmas is all about.
5 days ago
Woman reveals the best country to land a ‘lazy girl job’ where you can take 72 weeks of paid leave
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman reveals the best country to land a ‘lazy girl job’ where you can take 72 weeks of paid leave
She further says that the policy is to help people recover from stress and reduce absenteeism.
6 days ago
Waitress left stunned after Post Malone leaves her the 'biggest tip of her life in 20 years'
ECONOMY & WORK
Waitress left stunned after Post Malone leaves her the 'biggest tip of her life in 20 years'
The waitress attached a photo of the original cheque and wrote, "Been serving nearly 20 years and by far the best tip I have ever received."
6 days ago
Man uses mind-boggling math to argue we’re living through a worse crisis than the Great Depression
ECONOMY & WORK
Man uses mind-boggling math to argue we’re living through a worse crisis than the Great Depression
He alleges that Americans are being gaslit into thinking that they are lazy or expect too much. 
6 days ago
Couple finds out their $60 painting bought in 1980 is a Bob Ross original sold by the man himself
ECONOMY & WORK
Couple finds out their $60 painting bought in 1980 is a Bob Ross original sold by the man himself
The couple sold it for $10,000 before it was found on eBay where it was listed for over $18,000.
Sep 3, 2024