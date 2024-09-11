Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick

Who pays the bill on the first date? This has become a burning question in the modern dating world. While many still believe that the man must pick up the check, others feel spitting the bill is ideal. Some also think that the one who came up with the idea of the date should pay. This is what popular social media influencer and model Sabrina Low believes in. She has even shared an ingenious idea for women to avoid paying the bill on a date.

Speaking of who should pay on the first date, Low claimed that women should refuse to pay the bill if they weren’t the ones to come up with the idea. “At least on the first date, the obligation to pay the bill lies with the person who invited you,” she said, as per the Daily Star UK. She shared a tried-and-tested hack for swerving the bill on the first date.

She claimed that she often carries small bags on first dates so that she’s left with no room to bring any physical money or a credit card to the table. ”I always carry a very small bag which only fits a small lipstick,” she admitted.

“This is so I can't take a card and I don't have to split the bill," she said. The Brazillian influencer swore by the plan and claimed that it has never let her down. "This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said. Low controversially added that all women should follow this trick to avoid paying the bill.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Ricky Sutjahya

While the post seems to have been deleted, this isn't the first time that the influencer stirred conversations on the topic. Earlier this month, the Toronto Sun reported that Low was involved in another viral exchange where she was asked to split the bill by her date.

The popular content creator shared that she woke up to a bizarre text message after a date night. Her date sent her an itemized bill of the various items that they had ordered suggesting she split the bill. “Dinner, $147 (approximately $25). Dessert, $74.49 (approximately $12). Drinks, $60.42 (approximately $10), and other expenses $56,” it reportedly read.

Low, who was surprised to receive his message, said she considered dates as an opportunity for making connections and enjoying the moment. For her, it wasn't about the money. However, she still had to hit back at the text in style.

Low shared a list of her own expenses that she incurred for the date “Hair, $300 (approximately $52). Nails, $400 (approximately $69). Waxing, $200 (approximately $34). Makeup, $500 (approximately $87) New clothes, $600 (approximately $104). Transportation, $160 (approximately $27), her message read, as per the news outlet. Thus, Low clarified at the end that she didn't owe him any money but it was the other way round.

Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Ivan Samkov

To avoid any awkwardness around money on first dates, Licensed Professional Counselor Shenella Karunaratne says communication is key. Speaking with the Toronto Sun, people should have a conversation about splitting or going Dutch before they meet for the date. The expert suggested that having a conversation about the finances beforehand can establish expectations and make sure that the date goes and ends comfortably for both.