Mom kicks teen son out of house he inherited. Years later, he served up the perfect revenge

When Redditor Yes_ISaidThat was kicked out of his own home by his mother, he decided not to let it slide. Taking to Reddit's famous forum r/AmITheAsshole, the user shared that back when he was 15, his father passed away leaving everything to him. But since he couldn't claim his properties until he was 21, he was deceptively kicked out by his mother. So he came up with a perfect plan to get back at her years later.

In the Reddit post, the user wrote that he (23 at the time) had lost his father at a young age. He shared that his father had left everything to him and not a dime to his mother as they weren't married at the time.

He added that after his dad's death, his mom moved with her new partner into their home just two months later.

"My dad's will was so structured that she couldn't challenge it," the user wrote indicating that everything his dad owned was due to come to him. He then shared that his mom had tried to trick him into passing over one of the properties to her to show that his "new dad" was welcomed.

However, the Redditor couldn't do so as the will specified that he must be 21 to have access to anything he inherits.

Nevertheless, the user didn't want to sign anything over as he didn't like his mom or his new dad. He explained that the new dad had two kids and his mom prioritized keeping the man happy.

He clarified that he wasn't abused or neglected but she "tended to favor them" as they went on exclusive trips without him. Ultimately, things got sour between the Redditor and his mom's partner and when he turned 17, his mom asked him to leave the house.

"I also reminded him of whose house it was, when he wanted to play the man of the house, I also called him John Conroy," he wrote. The Redditor's grandparents advised him to avoid confrontation, thus, he went to live with them.

However, after college, the user decided that it was time to take hold of his properties including the one his mom was living at. He wrote that he wanted to renovate the place and rent it as it could help him afford a master's education.

When he went to inform his mother, he found nobody at home. He learned that they were on vacation, so he made the decision to officially take his rightful possession.

He changed all the locks of the house and when his mom arrived, they couldn't get in. He wrote that they called him but he wasn't in town. When he finally got to the house to plan for the renovation, his mom came at him furiously.

"So we talked and I let them know they have two weeks to leave," the user explained. He added that his stepfather was also furious and his step-sister, who was pregnant at the time started crying.

"(I'm sorry) but I made up my mind," the user wrote. He shared that his mom's family was shaming him, so he is sharing the story to see if people think he did anything wrong.

The answer from the readers was a resounding no. Most users felt that he was NTA and he did the right thing. "NTA because as a minor you were kicked out of your own house and made a secondary priority. As an adult you're now doing what you couldn't do then," wrote user u/gjwtgf.

Meanwhile, several others lashed out at the Redditor's mother. "OP’s mum has some gall. No wonder Dad made sure the will was iron clad," commented one user u/CelticTigress.

