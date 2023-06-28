If you are a big fan of Barbie or Ken, here's a chance to have your own Barbie world for a limited time. Celebrating the movie Barbie that will be in theaters on July 21, Airbnb recently announced that Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse has been brought back and Ken would be your host this time.

"Fans will be able to request to book Ken's bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, 2023," Airbnb announced through a news release.

Also Read: New York City Green Signaled To Roll Out Congestion Pricing; What Is It?

"All stays will be free of charge" the press release read. However, guests will be responsible for their ticket to Malibu. Airbnb will be making a one-time donation to Save the Children, an organization that supports underprivileged children and their families, as per Airbnb news.

Image Source: Airbnb

Also Read: Nearly 50% Of Top Tech Executives Across Sectors Will Prioritize AI Budgets: CNBC Survey

The oceanfront Malibu mansion boasts of panoramic views of the ocean. Guests will be able to take a spin through Ken's colorful wardrobe and choose the best outfit for themselves to enjoy at the beach. Guests can also unleash their inner cowboy and learn line dance on Ken's outdoor disco dancer floor or can even perform on Ken's guitar. They enjoy plenty of sunbathing and take a dip in the mansion's infinity pool.

The mansion has a spacious pink bedroom with cowboy-themed hats and horse-printed throws as well as a closet. Some of Barbie's iconic clothing pieces are also in the house, like the pink show or the feather decoration from the movie that hangs in the closet.

Also Read: From iPhone 15 To Vision Pro: Apple Lines Up Newer Versions, Massive Product Upgrades

"I've added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse," Ken said in the announcement.

Image Source: Airbnb | Mattel

One can put in a request to book Ken's room beginning July 17 at 10:00 AM PT at, airbnb.com/kendreamhouse.

Airbnb will be selecting four guests who will get to enjoy a night's stay at the Magenta house on July 21 and July 22.

Those who are lucky enough to bag the stay will take home a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards, the company said.

"We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them," Ken said. "But now, it's my turn, and I can't wait to host guests inside this one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs," the announcement reads.

Yes, a full trailer is available for the highly-anticipated movie starring, Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie. In the video, the couple steps out of their Barbieland and into the real cruel world and realize how things aren't as simple as they are in their world.

You can watch the trailer below.

Yes, this is the second time that the mansion has been opened to the world to experience. The same mansion was listed in 2019 for a cool $60 a night. Guests were able to get one-on-one fencing lessons from fencing legend Ibtihaj Muhammad, as per CNBC.

Guests received a tour of the Columbia Memorial Space Center and a makeover from celebrated hairstylist Jen Atkins. They were also given cooking tips by famous local chef Gina Clarke Helm. Airbnb donated the amount to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, a GoFundMe initiative to help women "so they can follow their dreams".

More from MARKETREALIST

This Man Bought Lifetime Airline Pass and Flew 23 Million Miles and Counting

Meta Launches Monthly Subscription For Quest+ At $7.99