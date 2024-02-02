How Taylor Swift Is Single-handedly Boosting NFL Viewership and Small Businesses

The Taylor Swift effect is real and many small and big businesses have benefited in many ways all summer long. Now, it has helped an entrepreneur score a licensing deal with the National Football League. Kristin Juszczyk, founder of California-based upcycled clothing brand Designs by Kristin, closed a licensing agreement with the NFL which gave her rights to use official NFL logos on her designs for both men's and women's clothing, as per Sportico. This comes just two weeks after Swift wore one of Juszczyk's hand-made puffer coats to a game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour" | Getty Images | Photo by Hector Vivas

Also Read: 7-Point Guide To Debt-Free Living In 2024

The brand had previously gained traction among San Francisco 49ers fans. This is not the first business that has been affected positively by Taylor Swift. Swift has been boosting the economy for quite some time now. Back in December 2023, sales for Kansas City Thrift store Westside Storey rose after the singer wore one of the brand's vintage sweatshirts to a game. Swift drove dollars to retailers way before the football season started.

“She’s a very talented performer, but a smart businesswoman at the same time,” says Alicia Modestino, associate professor of public policy and urban affairs and economics at Northeastern University.

On average close to 54,000 fans attended each concert on the first American leg of her tour in 2023. As per Bloomberg, Swift's Eras Tour grossed $13 million and made more than $300 million after playing the first 22 concerts.

Taylor Swift reacts as she hugs Ed Kielce after the AFC Championship NFL football game | Getty Images | Kara Durrette/

Also Read: Capital Gains Taxes Strapping Baby Boomers To Their Large Homes; It's Also Impacting Millennials

NFL's viewership jumped and it also saw a 53% increase in female viewers aged 12 to 17 and a 34% increase in female viewers above 35, as per Forbes. Swift has reportedly generated more than $300 million for the team and the NFL as a whole, per Market Watch.

"She writes songs that drive people to tears. That’s incredible and people want that," says David Herlihy, teaching professor in the undergraduate music industry program and the master of science in music industry leadership program at Northeastern University. “So, what are you willing to pay for something that makes you want to weep?"

Also Read: Genuine or Scam? AI Is Making Detection Of Email Fraud Challenging

"[Taylor Swift's] stature is such that when she does something people follow," Marcus Collins, professor of marketing at Michigan Ross School of Business, told Yahoo Finance. "She's influencing a group of people and those people are influencing each other and other people. There's a network effect that's at play," he added.

“When men watch football, there are characters—the players—and there is a story—the game. Essentially, it’s a war story. But Swifties are all about the love story—ever since her hit single by that name," says Eve Weston, professor of immersive storytelling at Los Angeles Film School.

Only two weeks until the Super Bowl game and there's still a lot that Taylor Swift can do to boost the businesses. With Swift regularly attending the slew of games, it's hardly surprising that the games are getting more viewership than usual.

More from MARKETREALIST

#nospend: How Gen Z And Millennials Are Making Finances Fun In 2024

Coffee Shop In Salt Lake City Eliminates Tips and Increases Salaries; Customers Say Welcome Change