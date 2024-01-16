With Taylor Swift's Eras Tour knocking on the door, fans are looking at all the options through which they will be able to see their favorite artist perform live. As per the NY Post, some people are even taking up jobs at stadiums she will be performing at just to get a glimpse of her in real life.

Recently, a job posting to work at a merchandise stall during Taylor Swift's concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia went viral online. The listing received mass attention online after a job board posted a video on TikTok advertising the position. In the video, the woman is shocked as she looks through the job ad. The caption of the video reads, "POV you just worked out you can see Taylor Swift in Melbourne for free!"

The job listing is asking people to apply for multiple casual merchandising staff roles with Delaware North, which also includes stock attendants, supervisors, sales staff, and crowd control. Delaware North which is a global hospitality and sports retail company will be setting up many temporary hubs primarily outside the venue, selling merchandise to fans.

"Due to the size and staffing requirements of this event, these positions are employed to support the Taylor Swift concert only and there should be no expectation of ongoing work post this event," the listing read. It adds that those who want to apply for the job should have prior experience in retail or high-volume events environments. They also said that everybody who wants to work here should be comfortable in large and crowded spaces.

The company also said that there's no guarantee that the people working at the stadium will be able to see the singer. "As whilst we have some stalls on the inside of the venue, the majority of the work will be outside of the stadium." That did not stop people from trying to get the job. The video posted on TikTok received more than 200k views and fans were eager even though the job was on the outside and they might not be able to see the singer.

"I SAW THAT ON SEEK AND SENT IN AN APPLICATION FASTER THAN HUMANLY POSSIBLE," one person wrote. Another simply tagged her friends and asked, "Should we just work it for Melbourne cos (cause) we don’t have tickets?"

Some people shared the reality of the job and said that they could be fired if they attempted to see the concert. "Just so you know (Delaware North worker here!), if they see you or find out that you watched part of the concert or took photos, they can fire you," one person wrote. While another talks about the chaos, "All the people thinking they’ll be able to watch the concert not knowing how chaotic working in merch is."

With seven sold-out shows across Sydney and Melbourne, Taylor Swift mania is heading to Australia. https://t.co/VNPkche7yf — ABC News (@abcnews) January 10, 2024

Everybody who has been there told the people getting excited in the comment section that there was hardly any way that the employees could see Swift. "You don’t get to see her. The only job where you will get to see her is to be a seat usher or a very lucky few security guards," while another simply said that all you will be able to do is hear her sing but not go in.

However, nothing is stopping people from applying for the job. In just four days of posting the job opening, the company announced that they were planning to close the listing due to the vast amount of applications they had already received.

