Name Andrew Cuomo Net Worth $3 Million Salary $200K Sources of Income Politics, Book Sales, Campaigns Date of Birth December 6, 1957 Age 66 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Lawyer, Politician

Also Read: What Is Actress and Singer Vanessa Williams' Net Worth?

The former American governor, Andrew Cuomo served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011-2021. Over the years, he has amassed a net worth of $3 million. His father, Mario Cuomo, was the 52nd Governor of New York and his brother Chris Cuomo is a CNN journalist and host. After resigning from the government position in 2021, Cuomo wrote quite a few books, including "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19," "All Things Possible," "Crossroads: The Future of American Politics," and "Colleges and Communities: Gateway to the American Dream" among others.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference | Getty Images | Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool

Andrew began his political career in the public arena in 1993 when he was appointed Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development in the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) during President Bill Clinton's administration. He became the Secretary of HUD in 1997, where he served until 2001.

Also Read: What Is Ghanaian-American Soccer Player Freddy Adu’s Net Worth?

In 2006, Andrew became the New York State Attorney General. In 2010, he ran for and won the gubernatorial election, securing 62.6% of the vote. He was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. In 2021, he faced allegations of sexual assault and resigned as governor, ending his bid for a fourth term. As the highest-paid governor, he earned a salary of $225,000.

Andrew's book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," sold over 11,800 print copies in its first week, securing the No. 7 spot on The New York Times Best Sellers list. His 2014 memoir, "All Things Possible," which sold only 948 copies in its first week. Reportedly, he made $5 million from his book sales. Furthermore, he donated $500,000 to the charity and invested $1 million in a trust fund.

Also Read: What Is Former NFL Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's Net Worth?

Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo pose on the red carpet during the 36th Kennedy Center Honors Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Kris Connor

Instagram 189K Followers Twitter 82.4K Followers Facebook 305K Followers Youtube 61.4K Subscribers

New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo attends 2015 HELP USA's Hero Awards Dinner | Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

In 1990, Andrew married Kerry Kennedy, the fifth child of Robert F. Kennedy. The couple had three daughters, two of them being twins. The two got divorced in 2005. He then started seeing Sandra Lee and they moved in together in 2011. In 2019, they publicly announced their separation.

In 2020, Andrew received the International Emmy Founders Award from the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for his leadership during the times of COVID-19. Moreover, he drives a 1968 Pontiac GTO with the New York license plate number 1.

Who was Andrew Cuomo's wife?

Cuomo was previously married to Kerry Kennedy.

What is Andrew Cuomo's net worth?

As of 2023, Andrew Cuomo's net worth is $3 million.

Does Andrew Cuomo have any children?

Yes. Cuomo has three daughters: Cara Ethel, Mariah Matilda, and Michaela Andrea.

How much did Andrew Cuomo earn as a governor?

Cuomo earned a salary of $225,000 as the Governor of New York.

More from MARKETREALIST

Mookie Betts Is The Highest-Paid Second Baseman in MLB History: A Look At His Rising Net Worth

Actor, Director, and Producer Chris Cooper Won an Oscar for His Role in ‘Adaptation’; What’s His Net Worth?