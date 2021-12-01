What’s Journalist Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth After His Suspension?By Kathryn Underwood
Dec. 1 2021, Published 10:18 a.m. ET
Chris Cuomo, the popular CNN journalist and host of Cuomo Prime Time, has been indefinitely suspended by the news network. The anchor has worked as a reporter and correspondent for various networks, including MSNBC, CNBC, and Fox News, and is the recipient of multiple Emmy Award nominations. Chris Cuomo's net worth is estimated to be $12 million by CelebrityNetWorth.com.
Chris Cuomo
Journalist, News Anchor
Net worth: $12 million
Chris Cuomo has had a long career in broadcast journalism, and since 2018, has been the host of Cuomo Prime Time. Interviews between Cuomo and his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, gained interest during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo held anchor roles at Good Morning America and 20/20.
Birthdate: Aug. 9, 1970
Education: BA from Yale University, JD from Fordham University
Spouse: Cristina (Greeven) Cuomo
Chris Cuomo's career
Cuomo earned a Juris Doctor and became a licensed attorney before moving into journalism. He covered issues such as heroin addiction, child custody, and teen homelessness, and events such as the 2021 Haiti earthquake. At Good Morning America, Cuomo worked on stories about the war on terrorism, school shootings, and major U.S. hurricanes.
Cuomo has won Polk and Peabody Awards in team efforts. He was awarded the Edward R. Murrow Award, a Gerald Loeb Award, and a Silver Gavel Award from the American Bar Association.
Cuomo's time at CNN began in 2013, when he was a host of morning show New Day. The Cuomo Prime Time host spoke with his brother, then-governor Andrew Cuomo, while sick with the coronavirus. CNN president Jeff Zucker praised their brotherly interactions for providing "authenticity and reliability and vulnerability" at the time.
Chris Cuomo's family
Chris Cuomo comes from the wealthy and powerful Cuomo family. His father, Mario Cuomo, was governor of New York for three terms, from 1983 until 1994. His brother Andrew followed in their father's political footsteps and became New York's governor in 2011. Married to wife Cristina since 2001, Chris is the father of three children.
Chris Cuomo and his family have faced multiple scandals
The journalist's family has faced several scandals, including allegations of sexual harassment against Andrew Cuomo. These allegations posed an ethical challenge that led to Chris's suspension from CNN. Andrew left office in Aug. 2021, coinciding with a break in Cuomo Prime Time, when Chris was absent from his network post.
In Sept. 2021, Chris also faced allegations of sexual harassment, for actions he admitted occurred 16 years ago with his former boss at ABC. She called his behavior "a hostile act meant to diminish and belittle his female former boss in front of the staff."
Chris Cuomo's suspension from CNN
Now, Cuomo is being held to journalistic standards, as CNN has indefinitely suspended him from the network. Although many have criticized him for inappropriate conduct during his brother's sexual harassment scandal, new documents have emerged. CNN stated that "these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew."