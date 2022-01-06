Andrew Cuomo Dodges Multiple Charges—Is He Still a Millionaire?

Sources claim Farkas engaged in business relations with the late Jeffrey Epstein, who, like Cuomo, was caught up in a sex scandal. Prior to working as an advisor, Cuomo served as secretary of housing and urban development between 1997 and 2001. Bill Clinton was serving as president at the time. After working with Farkas, Cuomo became New York’s attorney general, filling the role between 2007 and 2010.