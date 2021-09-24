Former TV News Producer Accuses Chris Cuomo of Sexual Harassment

CNN viewers might be wondering if Cuomo Prime Time is canceled now that former TV news producer Shelley Ross has accused the show’s namesake anchor of sexual harassment.

As of the time of this writing, however, CNN hasn’t announced canceling Cuomo Prime Time. The schedule still has the show airing episodes next week. However, Ross’s accusations are more negative press for Chris Cuomo , who already caught flak for his brother’s sexual harassment scandal earlier this year.

Ross alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed her at a party in 2005.

In a new guest essay for The New York Times, Ross claimed that Cuomo sexually harassed her at a 2005 going-away party for an ABC colleague in New York City. Previously, she had been his boss as an executive producer of ABC's Primetime Live.

“When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock,” Ross wrote. “‘I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss,’ he said to me with a kind of cocky arrogance. ‘No you can’t,’ I said, pushing him off me at the chest while stepping back, revealing my husband, who had seen the entire episode at close range. We quickly left.”

Cuomo later sent her an email, saying he was “ashamed” but that his “hearty greeting was a function of being glad to see [Ross],” according to a copy of the email Shelley shared with the Times. He also apologized to her “very good and noble” husband first, then apologized to her for putting her in “such a position,” her copy shows.

"Now that I think of it … I am ashamed," read the subject line of a 2005 email Chris Cuomo "wrote me, one hour after he sexually harassed me," Shelley Ross, a TV journalist, writes. She would "like to see him journalistically repent." https://t.co/dRFh6671PD — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 24, 2021

In the essay, Ross wrote, “I never thought that Mr. Cuomo’s behavior was sexual in nature. Whether he understood it at the time or not, his form of sexual harassment was a hostile act meant to diminish and belittle his female former boss in front of the staff.”

Cuomo responded to the story in a statement to the Times on Sept. 23 and said, “As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologized to her then, and I meant it.”