CNN's Erin Burnett Celebrates 8 Years of Marriage to David Rubulotta

After meeting on a blind date almost 17 years ago, CNN news anchor Erin Burnett’s relationship with her husband, David Rubulotta, is still going strong.

Article continues below advertisement

Burnett, 44, who hosts CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront, worked at Bloomberg in 2004 when she went on a blind date with Rubulotta, who is six years older than her. At the time, Rubulotta worked for Lehman Brothers as a trader. Now, he's a managing director at Citigroup.

Source: Erin Burnett Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

The date must have gone well because the couple dated seven years before getting married in December 2012. The wedding was held at New York City’s City Hall.

Burnett told People magazine that the couple decided to get married close to Christmas since it's their favorite time of year. Her Christmas-themed wedding reception included a classical guitarist playing Christmas carols.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was overflowing with joy to have those I love together,” she told People.

About a year after their union, Burnett gave birth to the couple’s first child, Nyle Thomas Burnett Rubulotta, on November 29, 2013. Two other children would follow—Colby Isabelle on July 18, 2015, and Owen Thomas Burnett on August 20, 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2016 interview with The Wrap, Burnett talked about how becoming a mother has impacted her role as a journalist, especially in covering war and gun violence.

“I do think about it, on what kind of world my children will live in, and how I want it to be a place they want to explore and make their own,” Burnett told The Wrap.

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Burnett lives with her family in a New York City apartment.

Erin Burnett’s net worth Burnett has a net worth of about $20 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website. Her annual salary at CNN is $6 million. Article continues below advertisement