George Michael, the iconic star who started his musical journey with the famous duo Wham! had a new documentary on Netflix released nearly seven years after his passing. The documentary, titled after the hit album "Wham!," explored the journey of George Michael and his school-friend Andrew Ridgeley in the 1980s, tracing their rise to becoming international pop sensations. The English singer, songwriter, and philanthropist left us in 2016, leaving behind a legacy and a net worth of $200 million at the time of his demise, per Celebrity Net Worth. After Wham! in the 1980s, he pursued a highly successful solo career. He contributed significantly to the music industry with over 115 million records sold worldwide.

George Michael's primary sources of income were derived from his music career. Starting with the success of Wham! in the early '80s, he went on to have a prolific solo career, releasing iconic albums like "Faith" and "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1". His solo endeavors contributed significantly to his net worth with record-breaking sales and chart-topping singles. George Michael's presence on social media was not as prevalent as contemporary celebrities, given his era. However, his influence and legacy continue to be celebrated on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Fans and followers pay tribute to his musical contributions.

George Michael's career and earnings

He started as part of the pop sensation duo Wham! where he and his friend Andrew Ridgeley became international stars with hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go." Later, as a solo artist, George crafted timeless albums, earning accolades, Grammys, and a lasting spot among the best-selling artists. His earnings were substantial, driven by record sales, concert tours, and royalties from his extensive catalog of music. George Michael was predominantly known for his music and he did not engage in extensive business ventures outside the music industry. His focus remained on creating timeless music that resonated with audiences globally.

At the time of his passing, George Michael owned some remarkable real estate. One was a splendid $12 million mansion named Highgate House in north London, a property he bequeathed to his sister Melanie. Additionally, he possessed a charming 16th-century cottage situated in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. Purchased in 2007, George was deeply involved in renovating the cottage, aiming to preserve its historical charm by maintaining the original low ceilings and wooden beams.

George Michael's personal life was marked by both joy and tragedy. He had relationships with Kathy Jeung, Anselmo Feleppa, and Kenny Goss. Tragically, Feleppa's death due to AIDS-related complications deeply affected Michael, inspiring the song, "Jesus to a Child." His relationship with Goss lasted from 1996 to 2009. In 2012, he began dating Fadi Fawaz who discovered Michael's lifeless body on Christmas morning in 2016. George Michael passed away on December 25, 2016, at the age of 53, succumbing to heart failure at his home outside London.

Legal issues

Throughout his life, George Michael faced legal challenges related to drug offenses and public indecency. Arrested multiple times, he acknowledged struggles with substance abuse. Legal incidents included arrests for engaging in lewd acts, drug possession, and driving under the influence. Despite these challenges, Michael continued to produce music and maintain a significant fan base.

George Michael received numerous awards throughout his illustrious career, spanning his time with "Wham!" and his successful solo career.

With Wham!

Brit Award for British Group (1985) and British Album (1985) – "Make It Big"

Solo career

MTV Video Music Award for Best Direction (1990) – "Freedom! '90" music video

MTV Europe Music Award for Best Male (1996)

Grammy Award for Album of the Year (1989) – "Faith"

Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance (1989) – "Faith"

Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist (1991)

Brit Award for British Album (1991) – "Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1"

MTV Europe Music Award for Best Album (1996) – "Older"

Grammy Award for Best Short Form Music Video (1999) – "Outside"

Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music (2005)

Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album (2007) – "25"

What was George Michael's net worth at the time of his death?

George Michael had an estimated net worth of $200 million at the time of his death.

How did legal issues impact George Michael's life?

George Michael faced legal challenges, including arrests for drug offenses and public indecency. These incidents were acknowledged as struggles with substance abuse.

Did George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley stay friends?

Yes, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley remained good friends.

