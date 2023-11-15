Name Taron Egerton Net Worth $6 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth November 10, 1989 Age 33 Years Nationality Wales Profession Actor

Also Read: What Is 'Machete' Danny Trejo's Net Worth?

Taron Egerton, the accomplished Welsh actor and singer is recognized for his portrayal of Elton John in the critically acclaimed film "Rocketman." The actor has established himself as a versatile talent and has a net worth of $6 million. His journey from the Welsh countryside to the glitz of Hollywood serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft. Egerton has showcased his acting skills in various films, embodying military officer Edward Brittain in "Testament of Youth," and the ski-jumper in "Eddie the Eagle." His recent roles include Jimmy Keene in the miniseries "Black Bird" (2022), earning a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, and portraying Henk Rogers in the biopic "Tetris" (2023).

Taron Egerton attends the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+ new show 'Black Bird' | Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Egerton's income primarily comes from his captivating performances in a myriad of blockbuster films and television series. His roles in notable projects such as "Rocketman" and the "Kingsman" series have significantly contributed to his financial success.

Also Read: Ken Griffin Led Citadel as CEO to the Highest Annual Return by a Hedge Fund; Here's His Net Worth

Sir Elton John and Taron Egerton perform onstage during the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Taron Egerton's career highlights

Also Read: Singer Tanya Tucker Gave Her First Hit as a Teenager and Emerged as an Actor; Here's Her Net Worth

Taron Egerton's career in the world of entertainment is a thrilling rollercoaster ride, with each project showcasing his magnetic on-screen presence. From his dashing portrayal of spy recruit Gary "Eggsy" Unwin in the action-comedy "Kingsman" series to his legendary role of Elton John, Egerton has consistently charmed audiences with his infectious energy. Not just limited to the silver screen, the actor has lent his captivating voice to various audiobook narrations. His venture into the world of stage productions, including the Royal National Theatre's "The Last of the Haussmans" and the Royal Court Theatre's "No Quarter," reflects his commitment to honing his craft across diverse artistic mediums.

Taron Egerton's salary

Although the specific details of Egerton's salary remain undisclosed, his earnings vary depending on the projects he undertakes. In 2019, following the release of "Rocketman," the film continued to soar at the box office, adding approximately $8 million to its worldwide gross within just two weeks. According to Forbes, with a lifetime gross of $185 million, the "Elton John" biopic was on the path to potentially becoming the second-most-successful musical biopic globally, trailing behind "Bohemian Rhapsody." The actor's captivating portrayal of Elton John not only earned critical acclaim but also contributed significantly to the film's impressive financial success, marking a profitable and rewarding journey for both the actor and the production.

X 414.7K Followers

Egerton leads a private life, and details about his personal affairs are not known. He resides in West London and has shown his support for charitable causes, serving as an ambassador for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

- Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Rocketman" – 2020

- Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Rocketman" – 2019

- Hollywood Film Awards for Breakout Actor for "Kingsman: The Secret Service" – 2015

- Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor: Comedy for "Eddie the Eagle" – 2016

- BAFTA Cymru for Best Actor: "Black Bird" – Won 2023

Taron Egerton poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

How much is Taron Egerton worth?

Taron Egerton’s net worth is estimated to be $6 Million.

Is Taron Egerton married?

Taron Egerton's marital status remains undisclosed.

What is Taron Egerton's most famous role?

Taron Egerton's portrayal of Elton John in the musical drama "Rocketman" is widely recognized as one of his most notable and critically acclaimed performances.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Legendary Rock Band U2 Bassist Adam Clayton's Net Worth?

From Michelin Star Restaurants to Designer Kitchenware: Chef Thomas Keller's Feats and Net Worth