Name Stella Nina McCartney Net Worth $75 Million Source of income Fashion designing Gender Female Date of Birth September 13, 1971 Age 52 years Nationality British Profession Fashion designer, costume designer

Known for her talent as a fashion designer apart from being the daughter of rock legend Paul McCartney, Stella McCartney has amassed a net worth of $75 million. Apart from her ready-to-wear clothing lines and consciously crafted fashion, McCartney has also created her signature Stella jumpsuits that have turned her into a separate brand.

Designer Stella McCartney attends the 'Go For Good X Stella McCartney' | Photo by Kristy Sparow | Getty Images

McCartney's primary source of income has been her fashion designing career. In 2001, she launched her brand Stella McCartney in collaboration with Gucci, acquiring full ownership in 2018. The designer's commitment to cruelty-free fashion has been a significant aspect of her brand's identity.

Designer Stella McCartney walks the runway during the Stella McCartney show | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain | Getty Images

She worked as the Creative Director of Chloe before starting her own label. Throughout her career, she has partnered with global brands like Adidas and Disney. She also designed children's clothing for Gap Kids.

A fashion maestro for the masses, Stella created budget-friendly collections for stores such as H&M. Moreover, she has designed beautiful ensembles for musicians like Madonna and Annie Lennox. She was also the designer behind Meghan Markle's gorgeous wedding dress.

In collaboration with Taylor Swift, Stella released the Stella X Taylor Swift fashion line, a dreamy collection inspired by Swift's "Lover" album. In 2019, she expanded her portfolio to include menswear, organic skincare, and perfume.

In 2010, Adidas appointed Stella as the Creative Director for Team GB in preparation for the 2012 Olympics. She was responsible for creating the apparel for Britain's team across all competitions, for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney)

Stella was born on September 13, 1971, in Camberwell, London. Despite the McCartneys' fame, Stella and her siblings were encouraged to lead normal lives, attending local state schools in East Sussex.

In 2003, she married British publisher Alasdhair Willis, and they have four children named Miller, Beckett, Bailey, and Reiley. While Stella is renowned for her environmental advocacy, her 2023 project to build a house in a remote village in Scotland has drawn criticism for its deforestation plans.

British musician Paul McCartney and his wife Linda McCartney (1941 - 1998) at San Martino with their daughters Heather, Mary, and Stella | Photo by Ronald Dumont | Getty Images

Star Honoree at the Fashion Group International Night of the Stars (2004)

Organic Style Woman of the Year Award (2005)

Elle Style Award for Best Designer of the Year Award (2007)

British Style Awards: Designer of the Year (2007)

Spanish Elle Awards: Best Designer of The Year (2008)

ACE Awards: Green Designer of the Year (2008)

Glamour's Woman of the Year (2009)

VH1/Vogue: Designer of the Year (2009)

2017 Fashion Awards: Special Recognition Award for Innovation

