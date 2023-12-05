Name Ralf Schumacher Net Worth $100 Million Sources of Income Formula One career, Endorsements, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth June 30, 1975 Age 48 Years Nationality Germany Profession Race-car driver

Ralf Schumacher, a retired German racing driver, boasts a net worth of $100 million. He is the younger brother of the seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher, being the only siblings to each win Formula One races.

Ralf Schumacher of Germany during the F1 Grand Prix | Photo by Qian Jun | Getty Images

Ralf's primary sources of income include his successful car racing career, brand endorsements, his role within Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, and his engagements in the media, particularly as a co-commentator for Sky Sport, Germany.

Michael Schumacher (R) and his brother Ralf | Photo by Alex Grimm | Getty Images

Ralf Schumacher's career

In 1996, Ralf signed a three-year contract with the Jordan Grand Prix team. This deal included a significant contribution of $10.14 million from his sponsor, Bitburger Brewery. Moving to the Williams team in 1998, his contract was extended to a three-year deal worth $31 million.

In 2005, he joined Toyota and managed to secure his and Toyota's only podium finish of the 2006 season in Australia. To secure his seat on the team, in 2007, he offered to accept a $17 million pay cut.

After leaving Formula One in 2008, he joined the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) series, contributing to Mücke Motorsport and later moving to the HWA Team. In 2010, he returned to Formula One with Mercedes, making a strong comeback.

In 2013, he declared his retirement from competitive motorsport and assumed a managerial position at Mücke Motorsport, guiding and supporting young drivers signed with Mercedes-Benz.

Former F1 drivers Ralf Schumacher and Jean Alesi | Photo by Charles Coates | Getty Images

Ralf owns various properties, including a villa in Hallwang, Salzburg, a Mediterranean-style holiday home on the Croatian Adriatic Sea, a vacation residence in St. Tropez, and a luxury mansion in Meerbusch.

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher of Germany | Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media | Getty Images

In 2001, Ralf got engaged to former model Cora-Caroline Brinkmann, and they got married the same year. In 2015, it was confirmed that the couple had divorced after a challenging separation, leading to a custody battle over their son and Ralf's estimated $126 million fortune. Cora received a $7 million settlement and the family home at Bergheim.

He supports the Gut Aiderbichl animal sanctuary near Salzburg. Yet, he faces criticism from animal rights activists who label him hypocritical due to his passion for hunting.

Macau Grand Prix (1995)

Formula Nippon (1996)

Malaysian Grand Prix (2002)

Canadian Grand Prix (2001)

European Grand Prix (2003)

German Grand Prix (2001)

French Grand Prix (2003)

GP San Marino (2001)

What is Ralf Schumacher's net worth?

As of 2023, Ralf Schumacher's net worth is estimated to be $100 million.

What is Ralf Schumacher's primary source of income?

Ralf's primary source of income comes from his successful Formula One career, lucrative endorsements, and subsequent roles in motorsport management and media.

What did Ralf Schumacher do after leaving Formula One?

After leaving Formula One, Ralf participated in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters as a driver and later took on a managerial role.

