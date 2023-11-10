Name Mavis Staples Net Worth $6 Million Sources of income Music, acting Gender Female DOB July 10, 1939 Age 84 years old Nationality American Profession Singer, actor, composer

Earning a fan following including the likes of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bob Dylan through her Gospel and blues tunes, singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples, has earned an estimated net worth of $6 million. Starting off by joining her father and siblings at the age of 11, she has achieved success both as a solo artist and as a member of her family band, The Staple Singers. She did plan on becoming a nurse after she grew up and graduated, but was convinced by her father to pursue music full-time. As a solo artist, Staples also collaborated with the likes of Bob Dylan and Nick Cave, and her civil rights anthems are often referred to as a lesson in African-American history.

Mavis Staples of the Staples Singers at the Petrillo Bandshell | Paul Natkin | Getty Images

Mavis Staples' primary sources of income stem from her extensive music career, including earnings from performances, album sales, and royalties. Over the years, she has worked with some of the top names in the industry, and created her own brand in music.

American Soul and Gospel group the Staples Singers perform onstage at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, | Paul Natkin | Getty Images

Staples' remarkable music career is deeply rooted in her early experiences performing with her family band, The Staple Singers. Since the group's rise to success in the 1950s with hits like "Uncloudy Day," Staples has continued to make significant contributions to the music industry. With a combination of her powerful vocals and meaningful lyrics, she has established herself as a revered figure in the gospel, rhythm and blues, and soul genres. Staples has also collaborated with iconic musicians such as Aretha Franklin, Prince, and Arcade Fire, among others. Her solo albums, including the critically acclaimed You Are Not Alone (2010), have garnered widespread recognition, with several of her releases hitting top positions on music charts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mavis Staples (@mavisstaples)

Other ventures

Mavis Staples, known for her powerful voice and impactful music career, has also made a mark in the world of film and television. She has appeared in renowned productions like "The Last Waltz" and "Wattstax," and her performances on popular talk shows like "The Tonight Show" and "The Late Show," have further highlighted her versatility.

Mavis Staples maintains a strong presence on various social media platforms. As of the latest data available, her following is as follows:

Instagram 81,000 Followers Twitter 29,600 Followers Facebook 154,000 Followers

Mavis Staples' personal life has been marked by her dedication to music and activism. Over the years, she has made substantial contributions to civil rights causes, using her platform to advocate for equality and social justice. She was briefly married to Spencer Leak in 1964, and she has no children. In the 2015 documentary "Mavis!," it was revealed that Mavis Staples rejected Bob Dylan when he asked her to marry him. Staples has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, recognizing her significant contributions to music and civil rights activism. Some of her notable awards include the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Three Grammy wins and 14 nominations, and inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

American Gospel and Soul singer Mavis Staples headlines the opening night of the Central Park SummerStage's 2008 season, | Jack Vartoogian | Getty Images

What is Mavis Staples' net worth?

Mavis Staples has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

Did Bob Dylan propose to Mavis Staples?

Yes, she turned down Bob Dylan's marriage proposal in the early 1960s.

Was Mavis Staples ever married?

Staples was briefly married to Spencer Leak in 1964.

