Name Martin Charles Scorsese Net Worth $200 Million Sources of Income Film Production and Direction Gender Male Date of Birth November 17, 1942 Age 80 years old Nationality American Profession Film Producer, Actor, Film director, Screenwriter, Television producer, Television Director, Film Editor, Film Historian

Martin Scorsese, an iconic American director, writer, and producer known for his noir films and crime dramas, has amassed a net worth of $200 million. Born on November 17, 1942, in New York City, Scorsese has solidified his position in cinematic history with a career spanning six decades. Apart from a sparkling film career, his sources of income include royalties from syndication and licensing deals, per CelebrityNetWorth.

Scorsese's filmography includes some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies ever made. His films such as "Goodfellas," "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," "The Departed," "The Wolf of Wall Street," and "The Irishman," delve into themes of crime, morality, and the human experience.

Martin Scorsese's income primarily comes from film directing, producing, and writing films. He has also earned royalties from the revenue that his films generated at the box office, which collectively amounts to $2 billion, and continues to cash in on their enduring popularity, per AnimatedTimes.

Business ventures

As a producer, Scorsese has worked on documentaries and TV series as well, and his collaborations with actors like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have further added to his financial success.

In addition to his net worth, Scorsese possibly possesses valuable real estate assets such as residences and production facilities, but the exact details of his holdings aren't publicly available.

Net Worth in 2020 $174 Million Net Worth in 2021 $189 Million Net Worth in 2022 $202 Million Net Worth in 2023 $200 Million

Although Martin Scorsese doesn't maintain a significant presence on social media platforms and values his privacy, he does have a massive fan following.

Instagram 1.6 million followers Facebook 2.2 million followers

Martin Scorsese has seen his share of ups and downs in personal life, where he has faced challenges despite success in his craft. He has been married five times and married his current spouse Helen Schermerhorn Morris in 1999. The ability to draw from personal experiences lends authenticity to his films.

Accolades for Martin Scorsese throughout his illustrious career include an Academy Award for Best Director for "The Departed" in 2007. He has also won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, Grammy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Directors Guild of American Awards.

