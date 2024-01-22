Name Jason Isaacs Net Worth $8 Million Source of Income Acting, production Gender Male Date of Birth June 6, 1963 Age 60 years Nationality British Profession Actor, producer, voice actor

Also Read: What Is 'The Mentalist' Star Robin Tunney's Net Worth?

Jason Isaacs, a versatile British actor and producer known for "Black Hawk Down" and "Hotel Mumbai", boasts of a net worth of $8 million. Over the years, he has contributed to films like the "Harry Potter" film series, and "The Tuxedo." He has also appeared in the NBC series "Awake" and the Netflix supernatural mystery drama series "The OA," and was last seen in the Netflix comedy-drama "Sex Education."

Actor Jason Isaacs arrives at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Celebration | Photo by Gerardo Mora | Getty Images

Isaacs derives his income primarily from acting and production, thanks to an extensive career with more than 150 acting credits in films, TV series, and stage productions. He started his acting career in 1988 with an appearance in "This Is David Lander" and was seen in the film "The Tall Guy." He starred in popular TV shows such as "Capital City," "Civvies," and made guest appearances in shows like "TECX," "Ashenden," and "Taggart."

Also Read: From 'Fargo' to 'Prison Break'; How Rich Is Peter Stormare?

In 1998, he starred alongside A-list actors in blockbuster films, including "Armageddon." He was later seen in "The Patriot," earning acclaim for his compelling performance. However, it was his role as Lucius Malfoy in the iconic "Harry Potter" film series, starting with "Chamber of Secrets" and ending with "Deathly Hallows – Part 2," that catapulted him into global stardom.

Among the actor's notable TV credits is his portrayal of Michael Caffee in the Showtime series "Brotherhood" and the British crime drama "Case Histories," where he starred as Jackson Brodie. Projects such as "Stockholm, Pennsylvania," "A Cure for Wellness," and "The Death of Stalin" further added to his financial success.

Also Read: From 'Dangerous Beauty' to Films Such as 'Old': Rufus Sewell's Evolution and Net Worth

Isaacs later garnered critical acclaim for his roles in series like "The OA," "Hap," and "Star Trek: Discovery." In 2021, he contributed to projects like "Mass," "Creation Stories," and "Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets." The following year, he took on a lead role in the CBS medical drama "Good Sam."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs)

Beyond acting, Isaacs is known for his production works. In 2008, he contributed to the film "Good." For the 2023 TV mini-series "Archie," he served as an executive producer for four episodes. He also produced five episodes of "Good Sam" and executive produced TV Series like "Case Histories" and the TV Series "Awake."

#TBT Me and the scene-stealing elfin superhero formerly known as Dobby (pre-sockgate). Now current Attorney General of the USA, oddly. Thought I'd killed the little bastard.#HarryPotter @HarryPotterFilm pic.twitter.com/nKDFf12hBS — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) April 5, 2018

Instagram 940,000 Followers Twitter 301,700 Followers

Isaacs was born on June 6, 1963, in Liverpool, England, and attended the Haberdashers' Aske's Boys' School and studied law at Bristol University, graduating in 1985. He then trained at London's Central School of Speech and Drama until 1988. In 2001, he exchanged vows with Emma Hewitt, a BBC documentary filmmaker. They have two daughters, Lily and Ruby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs)

- Golden Globe Awards 2008 (Nomination): Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "The State Within"

- BAFTA Award 2009 (Nomination): Best Actor for "The Curse of Steptoe"

- Behind the Voice Actors Award 2015: Best Male Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role – Action/Drama for "Star Wars: Rebels"

- Empire Award 2018: Best Actor in a TV Series for "Star Trek: Discovery"

- San Diego Film Critics Society 2022: Best Supporting Actor for "Mass"

- Satellite Award 2011: Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Case Histories"

What is Jason Isaacs' net worth?

Jason Isaacs' net worth is estimated to be $8 million.

How did Jason Isaacs start his acting career?

Jason Isaacs made his acting debut in a 1988 episode of "This Is David Lander."

Does Jason Isaacs have a wife?

Yes, he is married to BBC documentary filmmaker Emma Hewitt.

More from MARKETREALIST

'Snatch' Actor Vinnie Jones Started His Journey as a Soccer Player; Here's His Net Worth

'Gossip Girl' Star Leighton Meester is Also an Established Model; Here's Her Net Worth