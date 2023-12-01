What Was Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Name Alan Rickman Net worth $16 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Acting, directing DOB 21 February 1946 Age 69 (at the time of death) Gender Male Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, director

Late British actor Alan Rickman had an estimated net worth of $16 million at the time of his death in 2016, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rickman left an indelible mark in the world of cinema with his iconic roles and distinctive voice. He is best known for his role as “Professor Snape” in the “Harry Potter” Franchise. His films have grossed over $3.4 billion and Rickman is regarded as the 20th highest-grossing actor in the world.

Alan Rickman poses during a photo call | Getty Images | Photo by Cambridge Jones

Career in Acting

Rickman started his acting career with experimental theatre groups. He had his Hollywood breakthrough with the 1988 film, "Die Hard." He played the German villain “Hans Gruber” opposite Bruce Willis. His performance is regarded as one of the most iconic portrayals of any villain in cinematic history. He then played the Sheriff of Nottingham in "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," winning the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

In the 90s, he did films like "Truly, Madly, Deeply," "Sense and Sensibility," and "Quigley Down Under." However, Rickman’s biggest breakthrough came in 2001, when he landed one of the most defining roles of his career, “Severus Snape” in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." He reprised his role in the subsequent films of the franchise till 2011 when the final movie was released.

After the last "Harry Potter" film was released, Rickman received widespread acclaim for his performance throughout the entire series. Despite struggling with his health issues, Rickman continued to appear on stage in plays like "Seminar."

He then directed and starred in a film called "A Little Chaos,” in 2014, and his last major live-action film was "Eye in the Sky," released in 2015. They received widespread praise and overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Four years after his death, Rickman’s estate revealed that he owned a loft in the West Village, New York. The loft was listed on the market for $1.69 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Rickman bought the residence for just under $1 million in 2009. The property spans across 925 square feet and features 12-foot ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

Rickman married Rima Horton in 2012. The two had been together for over 47 years since they were teenagers. In the same year of their marriage, Rickman reportedly received his cancer diagnosis which led to the couple making their relationship official.

Alan Rickman and Rima Horton attend the Australian premiere of 'A Little Chaos' | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Sullivan

As per Rickman’s journal, he first suffered from prostate cancer while still filming for the “Harry Potter” series. However, he continued to film amid his recovery. In 2015, Rickman began experiencing serious medical and suffered a minor stroke. He was then diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. Rickman died on January 14, 2016, in London at the age of 69.

1992 BAFTA Film Award: Best Actor in a Supporting Role For “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”

1997 Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television For “Rasputin”

1997 Golden Satellite Award: Best Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television For “Rasputin”

1997 Actor: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for “Rasputin”

1997 Gold Hugo: Best Film For “The Winter Guest”

1996 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special For “Rasputin”

How was Alan Rickman at the time of his death?

Alan Rickman died at age 69 from pancreatic cancer.

Did Alan Rickman have cancer while filming?

In a newly released excerpt from one of his 2005 journals, it was found that Alan Rickman was privately battling aggressive prostate cancer while filming Harry Potter. However, despite his ongoing recovery, he chose to be a part of the “Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix”.

Did Alan Rickman and Daniel Radcliffe get along?

Daniel Radcliffe wrote on social media that Rickman was one of the first adults to treat him like a peer and not a child, as per The Washington Post.

Did Alan Rickman have any children?

No, Alan Rickman did not have any children.

What was Alan Rickman’s net worth at the time of his death?

Alan Rickman had an estimated net worth of $16 million at the time of his death in 2016.