Name Gregory John Norman Net Worth $400 Million Salary $1 Million per year from tournaments. Sources of Income Golf, entrepreneurship Gender Male Date of Birth February 10th, 1955 Age 68 years old Nationality Australian Profession Architect, Golfer, Businessperson, Designer, Entrepreneur

Greg Norman, popularly referred to as the "Great White Shark" of the golf course, is a prominent Australian professional golfer and entrepreneur with a $400 million net worth. Norman went from being a young caddy to a golfing legend and a shrewd entrepreneur to diversify his revenue sources, while growing as a professional. He started off in contact sports such as rugby, but stepped on the golf course as a caddy for his mother, before making his professional debut as a trainee club professional in 1975.

Greg Norman of Australia lines up a putt on the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship | Getty Images | Mike Ehrmann

Although Norman's revenue primarily started coming in from golf he also started investing in other business ventures. He hit the coveted spot of the world's number one golfer multiple times and bagged substantial prize money and endorsements thanks to that.

Norman consistently earned over $1 million annually from his golf tournament winnings and achieved the highest tour earnings in professional golf in 1986, 1990, and 1995. Norman also became the first professional golfer to surpass $10 million in career earnings and reached the $17 million milestone.

On the heels of his sporting success, Norman established the Greg Norman Company in 1993 to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations, by diversifying in golf course design, wineries, real estate, private equity, eyewear, clothing, food, and restaurants. His investment in Cobra Golf also yielded significant returns when the entire company was acquired.

The Seven Lakes Ranch in Colorado spread over 11,600 acres with a 14,000-square-foot main lodge, which Norman acquired in 2004 for $9.5 million, remains his most significant real estate investment. But he faced challenges in finding a buyer when he initially listed it for $55 million in 2017 and had to lower the price to $50 million in 2018, $40 million in 2020, and eventually to $34 million when he sold it in 2021.

Greg Norman has been married three times and has two children. His first marriage to Laura Andrassy ended in divorce, with her receiving a substantial settlement. His second marriage to tennis player Chris Evert lasted briefly, and Norman's third and current wife is interior designer Kirsten Kutner. He is also a grandfather.

Throughout his golfing career, Greg Norman achieved numerous accolades and titles, including the world's number one golfer, and was ranked among the top earners on the professional golf tour.

(L-R) Pat Perez, LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, and Patrick Reed pose with the trophy after winning the team title at the LIV Golf Invitational | Getty Images | Steve Dykes

Why is Greg Norman so popular?

He is the most successful athlete-turned-businessman in the world.

How many wins did Greg Norman have on the PGA?

In total, Norman has won 91 professional events around the world, including two British Open Championships and 20 on the PGA TOUR.

Which brand has Greg Norman's name?

Greg Norman Collection is a leading worldwide marketer of golf-inspired sportswear for men and women.

