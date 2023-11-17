What Is YouTube Sensation Danny Duncan’s Net Worth?

Name Danny Duncan (born as Gary Winthrope) Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income YouTube and Social Media Gender Male Date of Birth July 27, 1992 Age 31 Years Nationality United States of America Profession YouTube

Danny Duncan, born Gary Winthrope on July 27, 1992, in Englewood, Florida, is a renowned YouTuber with a staggering net worth of $50 million as of November 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Known for his sketch comedy, prank videos, and engaging vlogs, Duncan has built a substantial online presence since launching his YouTube channel in 2014.

Danny Duncan's income streams are diverse. Primarily, his YouTube channel, where he collaborates with fellow YouTubers and gained popularity with prank and sketch comedy videos, contributes significantly to his wealth. Besides YouTube, Duncan is the mastermind behind the successful merchandise brand Virginity Rocks, co-owns the clothing brand, Ketnipz, and engages in various brand partnerships.

Danny Duncan's YouTube career and other ventures

Danny Duncan's career seamlessly combines athleticism, digital content creation, and entrepreneurial ventures. From his early days in long-distance running where he gained recognition for participating in a triathlon and a 5K, Duncan transitioned to YouTube in 2014. Collaborating with fellow YouTubers and achieving viral success with videos like "Falling With 30,000 Pennies," he quickly amassed over four million subscribers. Duncan's content spans from skateboarding videos to popular pranks and vlogs. Beyond YouTube, his entrepreneurial pursuits include the creation of the successful Virginity Rocks merchandise brand, picked up by Zumiez, collaborations with Killer Merch, and co-founding the clothing brand Ketnipz with Harry Hambley that features Hambley's iconic "bean" character as its mascot.

Danny Duncan's salary and business ventures

While specific details about Danny Duncan's salary are not disclosed, in a 2023 interview with Jon Youshaei, Duncan claimed his lifetime earnings from social media channels and merchandise to be around $150 million, underlining the financial success he has achieved in his career. Duncan's entrepreneurial ventures extend beyond the realm of content creation. His trademarked merchandise brand, Virginity Rocks, gained popularity and was picked up by the clothing chain Zumiez.

In 2019, Danny Duncan made a significant investment in the real estate market with the purchase of a lavish mansion nestled in the upscale Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles. This opulent residence, acquired for approximately $3.5 million, spans an impressive 4,302 square feet. The mansion features four bedrooms and six bathrooms, providing ample space for luxurious living. Beyond the essentials, Duncan's estate boasts extravagant amenities, including a screening room for entertainment, a wine cellar for connoisseurs, a games room for leisure, and a rooftop deck offering panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Duncan has been involved in controversies, including legal issues such as a highway incident involving a custom-made pool in the back of his pickup truck. He has also generated attention with his unique and sometimes controversial gifts like a giant phallic mailbox gifted to his mother.

Three months back, he became the subject of a death hoax after a video titled "We Jumped My Car Through an RV!" sparked concern among fans. The video showed his red Mustang crashing into an RV, creating the illusion of danger. However, it was revealed that Duncan was not in the RV during the stunt, and the crash was part of an edited video. Despite the rumors, he is alive and well.

