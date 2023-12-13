Name Carlos Alcaraz Garfia Net Worth $14 Million Sources of Income Tennis Career, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth May 3, 2003 Age 20 Years Nationality Spain Profession Tennis Player

Carlos Alcaraz is a Spanish professional tennis player whose meteoric rise to fame and success has earned him a net worth of $14 million. His breakthrough moment came in 2022 when, at the age of 19, he reached the US Open final, securing his place among the tennis elite.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Casper Ruud of Norway | Photo by Elsa | Getty Images

Alcaraz's primary sources of income include his tennis career and lucrative endorsement deals. In his remarkable 2022 season, the Spaniard shattered numerous records. He won his maiden ATP Masters title at the 2022 Miami Masters, winning against Casper Ruud in the finals. After winning the title at the ATP 500 in Barcelona, Alcaraz made history by becoming the youngest tennis player to enter the Top 10 ranking since Rafael Nadal.

After winning the 2022 US Open, he reached the top rankings. Not only did he become No. 1, but he also broke Lleyton Hewitt's enduring record, establishing himself as the youngest World No. 1 in history. He made it onto the select list of the world’s best players at the age of 18 years, 11 months, and 20 days. In 2023, he won Wimbledon, defeating seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the final to claim his second major singles title.

Carlos Alcaraz has amassed a substantial sum of $19,644,057 through tournament prize money alone. His victory at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships helped him secure $3.1 million in prize money. He even started his charity at the end of the 2022 season and raised $12 million for it.

Endorsements

Alcaraz has signed endorsement deals with globally renowned brands, including Nike and Babolat. He has also secured sponsorships from brands such as BMW, Rolex, and Spanish food company ElPozo. Recently, he became a brand ambassador for the American clothing brand Calvin Klein and the face of Louis Vuitton.

Instagram 4.4 Million Following Twitter 702.4K Followers

Alcaraz was born on May 3, 2003, in El Palmar, Murcia, Spain. His father served as the director of tennis at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo du Murcia. At the age of 14, he enrolled in Juan Carlos Ferrero's tennis academy, marking the start of a promising career.

- Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year (2023)

- Wimbledon Championships: Men's Singles Champion (2023)

- Miami Open: Men's Singles Champion (2022)

- Madrid Open: Men's Singles Champion (2022)

- ATP Newcomer of the Year award (2022)

When did Carlos Alcaraz make his professional debut?

In 2020, Carlos Alcaraz made his professional ATP debut at the Rio Open, winning the wildcard singles main draw at just 16 years old.

Which brands does Carlos Alcaraz endorse?

Carlos Alcaraz endorses major brands like Nike, Rolex, and Babolat.

What is Carlos Alcaraz's net worth?

As of 2023, Carlos Alcaraz's net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

