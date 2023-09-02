Name Brooke Christa Shields Net Worth $40 Million Salary $300,000 + Annual Income $4 Million + Sources of Income Acting, modeling, and production. Gender Female Date of Birth May 31, 1965 Age 58 years old Nationality American Profession Actor, Model, Television producer, Spokesperson, Voice Actor, Author

What is Brooke Shields' net worth?

Brooke Shields, an American actress, model, author, and producer, has earned a $40 million net worth as an icon in the entertainment industry, during a career more than four decades long.

Throughout her extensive career, she has consistently reinvented herself to maintain relevance. Shields' treatment during her early years in the industry was recently highlighted in the documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields."

Brooke Shields in Blue Lagoon | Getty Images | Hulton Archive

She gained early fame as a child star and has continued to thrive as an actress, model, and entrepreneur, as per CelebrityNeyWorth. Shields' net worth has grown steadily from her early days as a model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields)

Among Shields' diverse sources of income, acting and modeling assignments have been the primary contributors towards her net worth. She landed her first professional job when she was only 11 months old, and went on to bag modeling gigs and roles as a child actress. Shields' acting career further contributed to her wealth, with notable roles in films like "Pretty Baby" (1978), "Blue Lagoon" (1980), and "Endless Love," as she successfully transitioned from a child artist to a movie star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields)

Salary and other ventures

By the time Shields was 16, she was earning an impressive $10,000 per day as a model. This financial milestone, coupled with her acting roles, contributed significantly to her growing net worth. One of Shields' most famous roles was in the controversial film "Pretty Baby," where she played a child prostitute. The performance garnered both attention and acclaim for her acting talent, while Shields also achieved success as the youngest fashion model to grace the cover of Vogue magazine at the age of 14.

She gained further recognition with appearances in Calvin Klein jeans advertisements, solidifying her status in the fashion world. Over the years, she diversified her career by appearing in various television shows like "Suddenly Susan," "That '70s Show," and "Lipstick Jungle." Her foray into theater, including Broadway productions like "Grease," "Cabaret," and "Chicago," showcased her versatility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewBeauty Magazine (@newbeauty)

In 1997, Shields acquired a residence in Los Angeles's Pacific Palisades area for $3.25 million. As she shifted to New York with her husband, the couple decided to lease the LA property for $25,000 per month, before buying a townhome worth $5.5 million in New York's West Village. They also possess a Southhampton residence, acquired for $4.25 million in 2013.

Instagram 1.9 Million followers Twitter 84,400 followers Facebook 1.8 Million followers

Shields' personal life has often been in the headlines since childhood, and her relationships with notable figures like Michael Jackson, John F. Kennedy Jr., and others have intrigued tabloids. Shields married writer/producer Chris Henchy in 2001, and has two daughters with him. Shields' has been candid about her struggles with postpartum depression, sharing her experiences in her book "Down Came the Rain." Shields' legal battles, including a contentious litigation over photographs signed away to a photographer, highlighted her determination to protect her rights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields)

Throughout her career, Brooke Shields has garnered awards and recognition including the People's Choice Award for Favorite Young Performer, for four consecutive years between 1981 to 1984.

Brooke Shields attends the AAFA American Image Awards | Getty Images | Dave Kotinsky

What is Brooke Shields' net worth?

Brooke Shields' net worth is $40 million.

How old was Brooke Shields when filming Blue Lagoon?

She was 14 years old.

How was Brooke Shields' relationship with her father?

Although she spent most of her childhood with her mother, she maintained a strong relationship with her father.