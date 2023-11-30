Name Bernie Taupin Net Worth $200 Million Sources of Income Songwriting, Art, Music Royalties Gender Male Date of Birth May 22, 1950 Age 73 Years Nationality England Profession Lyricist, Poet, Songwriter, Singer

Bernie Taupin, a prolific English singer, songwriter, poet, and lyricist, boasts an impressive net worth of $200 million. His wealth primarily stems from his contribution to the music industry, particularly his partnership with Sir Elton John. Together, they have crafted numerous chart-topping hits and earned various accolades.

English lyricist Bernie Taupin | Photo by Michael Putland | Getty Images

Taupin's income primarily comes from his songwriting royalties. His lyrics have been a driving force behind many of Sir Elton John's biggest hits. Moreover, Taupin's collaborations with other artists and solo work have further contributed to his financial success. He is known for writing lyrics for iconic hits like "Rocket Man," "Candle in the Wind," "Tiny Dancer," and "Bennie and the Jets."

Bernie Taupin's career

At the age of 15, Taupin worked at a local newspaper before stumbling upon an advertisement for Liberty Records' auditions. Despite failing the audition, his poetry caught the attention of a young musician, Elton John. This encounter sparked a lifelong collaboration that birthed numerous timeless hits. Taupin and Elton created iconic tunes like "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting" and "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road." Taupin also penned lyrics for various films, including the acclaimed "The Lion King."

Taupin also collaborated with bands like Starship and Heart. He went on to produce the album "American Gothic" for David Ackles. Not content with just songwriting, Taupin entered the world of visual arts, portraying his compelling artwork across galleries in the United States and Canada. He released spoken-word albums such as "Taupin" before launching his first solo album, "He Who Rides the Tiger." Moreover, Taupin founded his own band, Farm Dogs.

Elton John with his songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin | Photo by Michael Putland | Getty Images

In 2017, Taupin's 30-acre ranch in Santa Ynez Valley was listed for $4.7 million. The property boasts a mansion with five bedrooms, alongside dedicated spaces for a studio and an office. It also features an expansive equestrian center equipped with an arena and stables. The property also offers luxurious amenities such as a pizza oven, a pool, and a tranquil pond.

Taupin has been married four times. His first marriage to Maxine Feibelman ended in divorce in 1976. His second marriage was to Toni Lynn Russo, the sister of actress Rene Russo, and his third marriage was to Stephanie Haymes Roven, the daughter of entertainers Dick Haymes and Fran Jeffries. Both these marriages ended in divorce. In 2004, Taupin married Heather Kidd, with whom he has two children. They reside in Santa Barbara County, California.

Bernie Taupin | Photo by Richard Creamer | Getty Images

- Songwriters Hall of Fame (1992)

- Academy Award (2020) - Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from the biographical film "Rocketman"

What are Bernie Taupin's most famous collaborations with Elton John?

Bernie and Elton's biggest hits include "Your Song," "Tiny Dancer," "Rocket Man," "Candle in the Wind," "Crocodile Rock," "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," and "Daniel."

Did Elton John love Bernie Taupin?

Bernie calls his relationship with Elton a "nonsexual love affair."

How did Bernie Taupin and Elton John first meet?

They met in 1967 when both answered an advertisement seeking new songwriters. They quickly realized their creative synergy and began a prolific partnership.

What is Bernie Taupin's net worth?

Bernie Taupin has an estimated net worth of $200 million.

