Name Reginald Kenneth Dwight a.k.a Elton John Net Worth $550-$580 Million Annual Income $50 Million + Salary $4 Million + Sources of Income Music sales, Tours, Concerts, Business Ventures Gender Male Date of Birth March 25, 1947 Age 76 Nationality United Kingdom Profession Musician, Record producer, Singer-songwriter, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Sir Elton John, the iconic British singer, composer, pianist, and songwriter, retired on the last day of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour (2018-2023) in July 2023. This has been the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning over $939 million and selling 6 million tickets.

Also Read: Jay Leno Amasses a $450 Million Net Worth With a Mix of Stand-up Comedy, Automobile Collection, and TV Shows

"What a journey this tour has been and now we find ourselves at the end of it," he posted on Instagram. While he won’t be touring abroad, it is likely he will do a “one off” performance in the future, he said.

Sir Elton John has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his unique style, flamboyant stage presence, and exceptional musical talent. John was among the first musicians to blend the sound of piano into rock n roll. He is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world today. As of August 2023, Elton John boasts a net worth of around $550-$580 million. His albums have sold over 300 million copies worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musical artists in history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Also Read: Mel Gibson Is Magnificent In Front of and Behind The Camera; He Deserves Much More Than His $430 Million

John's makes money through diverse sources, including album sales, songwriting royalties and lucrative tours. In a single touring year, he can earn more than $80 million.

Also Read: At 40, 'Peter Parker' Enjoys a Net Worth of $16 Million: A Look Into Andrew Garfield's Wealth, Movies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Elton John's extensive discography spanning numerous chart-topping albums has generated substantial revenue from album sales and streaming. His songwriting royalties, earned through collaborations with his longtime partner Bernie Taupin, contribute significantly to his earnings. Notably, John's Las Vegas residencies have also been highly profitable, with earnings of up to $500,000 per night.

John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first tour in Boxscore history to surpass the $900 million mark by July 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

John has ventured into various business opportunities that have further boosted his net worth. He founded his record label, The Rocket Record Company in 1973. While he chose not to release his own music on the label, the venture helped develop his business acumen. He also has his own eyewear brand called "Elton John Eyewear." His investments in real estate and art have added to his overall wealth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Elton John's net worth is reflected in his extensive assets. His art collection alone, featuring works by renowned artists such as Warhol, Basquiat, and Haring, could be worth around $100-200 million. He also possesses valuable real estate, including properties in England, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nice, London and Venice. His Beverly Hills estate, acquired for $33 million, showcases his opulent lifestyle and penchant for luxurious living. In 1987, for Elton John's 40th birthday, MCA Records gifted him a red 1987 Ferrari Testarossa. The model was the symbol of the 1980s car culture and had been in Australia before Elton auctioned it in 2001.

2023 $580 Million 2022 $525 Million 2021 $480 Million 2020 $440 Million 2019 $410 Million

Elton John's massive fan base extends to his social media where he engages with millions of followers.

Instagram 4.6M followers Twitter 1.1M followers Facebook 8.1M followers

Personal life

Elton John's personal life has been marked by significant milestones. He has been in a loving relationship with filmmaker David Furnish since 1993. The couple entered a civil partnership in 2005 and married in 2014 after the legalization of same-sex marriage in the UK. They are proud parents of two sons, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John, born via surrogacy. John also has 10 godchildren.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool

Elton John's musical genius has earned him numerous awards and accolades, including five Grammy Awards, an Oscar, two Golden Globes, and a Tony Award. His contributions to the music industry have left an enduring legacy, solidifying his position as a true icon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

What is Elton John's net worth?

Elton John's net worth is estimated to be around $550-$580 million.

Does Elton John have a family?

Yes, he is married to filmmaker David Furnish and they have two sons born via a surrogate.

How successful are Elton John's tours?

His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning over $939 million and selling 6 million tickets as of July 2023.

More from MARKETREALIST

'Despacito' Rapper Daddy Yankee Made Reggaeton Mainstream; Last Year He Entered Retirement With $46 Million Net Worth

Pink Enchants as a Fashionable Powerhouse Vocalist: Her Net Worth, Awards