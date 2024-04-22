Woman Battles Through 3 Rounds of Interviews for Cafe Server Job | 'There Were Over 450 Applicants'

Many shared their experiences of not getting interview calls after applying to over 100 job profiles.

In today's competitive job market, simply securing a job interview can feel like a major accomplishment. Every job profile with hundreds of candidates applying makes the chances of securing an interview tough. You might have to do many interviews, and companies are picky about who they hire. Ansley recently posted on her handle (@tiny_tobasco) about how she was one of the candidates for a cafe job and the video attracted traction of 346.9k views. She started her video by stating, “I feel like people think I’m being incredibly facetious when I say it’s hard to get a job in L.A. right now. I’m currently going to the third round of interviews for a cafe job".

She was trying hard to get this job but did not understand the process as the server job needs no major educational qualifications. Yet she had to go through the third round. Ansley ends the video by saying, "And I am going into the third round of interviews for it. There were over 450 applicants. I just want to let that sink in". She then asked her viewers how she looked by slashing her fit and thought the cafe would hire her based on her styling. Many viewers had diversified opinions on the video revolving around the employment scene in LA. Some are still struggling to get lucrative jobs while others faced rejection even after 5-10 rounds of interviews.

@Rebekah Roberts commented, "I had THREE interviews for a HOSTESS job and had 2 employee referrals. I didn’t get it. My 13th reason". @Dust commented, "People be treating server jobs like you need a doctorate these days". @Sam commented, "I don’t understand how this is possible when every hotel and staffing agency I work with is understaffed and says no one wants to work?! Wth is going on". @Nico commented, "I’ve sent over 150 applications over the last few weeks and gotten an interview request from only one of them lol". @Drey commented, "Dude I had a company try to get me to do one month of free work by calling it industry-standard testing".

@clare.voy.ance commented, "No but actually how is anyone supposed to find a normal job". @rachelpizzulli commented, "No literally same!!!! I had a bar manager yesterday look at my resume and say 'you haven’t been able to get a new job in 3 weeks?'. And I was like mam do you know what’s going on rn". @LeAnne Kristine commented, "Baaaaabes you got this! The market is bleak rn, I just had my first interview yesterday after 100s of applications". @princessphee123 commented, "I’m not even in LA and I have been desperately searching for a job since the new year. Nowhere is Hiring".

A lot of them shared their experiences and opinions on how they are not getting any interview calls even after applying to over 100 job profiles. Survival in LA is difficult not just because of the rising prices but also because the job market situation there is pretty disturbed.

