How do cars make it onto ‘Wheel of Fortune’ set? Fans finally get a behind-the-scenes answer

Cars are popular as prizes on several gameshows although contestants don't necessarily drive away in them.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A car featured as a prize on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover image source: Facebook | Wheel of Fortune)

Cars are commonly featured on the lineup for prizes on “Wheel of Fortune,” among other similar gameshows. While elephants and other bizarre objects have been brought onto the stage during gameshows, the journey of a car from the store to the stage, has been revealed by the show's social media team. In a video posted on the "Wheel of Fortune" Instagram, they showed exactly how a car is not driven to the venue since it’s a brand-new car without the paperwork or license plates, and is instead brought to the studio in a truck.

Screenshot of a car being driven on the
Screenshot of a car being driven on the "Wheel of Fortune" stage. (Image source: Instagram | @wheeloffortune)

The responsibility of getting it onto the stage then falls on what seemingly is an experienced driver as per The Express. The car is driven out from the back of the truck into what seems to be the backstage area. From there, the driver has to maneuver around several people and items lying around, carefully navigating the tight corners at a slow speed. Then comes the hard part which is parking it in the right area.

The driver expertly reverses the car with the help of another crew member on the outside providing directions to park it. Once it is placed exactly where it needs to be, the job is done. Fans on Instagram were fascinated by the process. “I always wondered about that,” a user @olga_k.martin commented. “That's amazing. Loved seeing the stage area,” @joycenannymccoy added, while one user even asked if Vanna White was the one who was in the driver’s seat.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

Cars are among the most sought-after prizes not just on "Wheel of Fortune" but on most game shows. Since fans share this sentiment, the studio goes raucous with applause whenever a contestant wins an automobile. That’s exactly what happened with a contestant named Amanda who played an impressive game on her way to claim victory. She was playing in the Bonus Round and the prize was a Mini Cooper.

Amanda had picked the phrases category for the game and initially, the puzzle read ‘___N _S.’ She had to choose three consonants and a vowel before guessing the phrase and she guessed C, D, M, and U. Only the last letter was correct as the final word revealed itself to be “us.” Amanda then guessed “Join Us” to be the phrase and that turned out to be the correct answer, which helped her the Mini Cooper.

 

She was embraced by her friends and family after the win and they all posed with the car afterward. It was a heartwarming moment that touched several fans. “It's really rare to call a U in the Bonus Round but I'm glad she did,” a user @gamingwithtdcoco commented. She nailed it to win a new mini cooper!” user @erictheisen3203 exclaimed.

