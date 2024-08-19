Hairstylist reveals the go-to look for women that predicts when the economy is bad

After the stripper index, the hairstylist has shared a new barometer to gauge the economy.

Back in 2022, a New York stripper, @botticellibimbo, went viral for sharing the idea that the strip club is a leading indicator of the economy and a recession. The post on X went viral triggering chatter arond the 'Stripper Index'. As per The American Genius, the Stripper Index reflects on the economy based on feedback from strippers reporting on their cash tips. The theory is that during good times, people spend money on strippers and when they cut back, it's indicative of a recession.

Now, a similar theory has been proposed by a hairstylist who claims that women's hair can also tell a lot about the state of the economy. Hairstylist and TikTok creator @crazy_daisy11111 explained the theory in a viral post.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @crazy_daisy11111

In the video, which has over 870,000 views, the creator says that strippers aren't the only ones who can talk about the economy. She says that while strippers can tell if clients have extra money or not, hairstylists can also tell if women have enough money or not.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @crazy_daisy11111

She explains that as a hairstylist, she has a theory that when girls start going for more natural, it is indicative that they are not willing to spend on their hair or on its maintenance. She goes on to explain that it's not just because they don't have enough money but it's also because they don't have enough time to keep up with their hair.

"They don't have the time to come to the salon and get their highlights touched up every four weeks," she says. This is because they are working, stressed out, or too busy to have time for self-care.

She then says that women are increasingly doing this and there is a trend of "old money blonde," going around which she says is basically low maintenance blonde.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @crazy_daisy11111

"Old money blonde, root smudge, 'I look better all-natural'", she says all these trends tell people that women aren't willing to spend money. She says that while she disagrees with the trends, she does understand that people aren't making enough in the current economic climate.

The creator's theory struck a chord with several viewers as several of them agreed with her. "I’m too poor to be blonde any more. I can’t even afford to get my nails done. I’m more concerned with affording food," wrote user @drivenandtired.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @kylee4ostyany

Several others complained that the cost of services has gone up significantly which is the main cause for cutting back. "I just can’t justify $70 for a TRIM and $200 for a half head of highlights.. more for root smudge and then the tip of the top of that.. that’s crazy to me 😭 (Austin TX prices)," explained the user @mediocre.millennial.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @lvhunnie

Earlier this month, Business Insider reported that Americans are cutting back on spending on a wide array of products. From food to appliances, markets are witnessing a slowdown.

Companies like Starbucks, McDonald's and more have reported a slump while Whirlpool has reduced its per-share earnings target for the year, citing lower demand.

In July, the US economy suffered an unexpected setback as hiring fell sharply and the unemployment rate rose. The numbers sent shockwaves across the world markets triggering fears of an impending recession, according to AP. Thus, the hairstylist theory may be true after all.

