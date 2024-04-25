Employee’s Overtime Standoff With Manager Leads to HR Intervention in Their Favor

The employee shared how their new boss had major issues with them filing for overtime but was okay to present last-minute projects.

Today's working landscape is witnessing a lot of concerning trends. One of the oldest and the most prominent ones is the employee-employer conflict. While many employers stress the importance of avoiding overtime, they seem increasingly comfortable with extending regular shift hours for the workers. This is a characteristic of a toxic working culture and hampers employees’ productivity and mental peace. One Reddit user took it to the platform and shared how their new boss had major issues with them filing for overtime but was okay to present last-minute projects which eventually built up the stress. After one month of working, the new boss conveyed to OP in an insulting manner that they couldn't work overtime anymore and made it sound like a big deal. So like every employee, OP asked for a confirmation mail to which she replied, "Correct, no more time theft!"

The employee further narrated in their post that they used to stay back and change their working hours based on the urgency and the projects. But now they have stopped and informed the other team managers that their manager told them 'no more overtime' and they were just following orders. This whole setup went on for a while until one day, the boss asked them to work on a last-minute project that was worth millions to the company. OP immediately declined and explained how they would rather not be a time thief and had plans for the day. The boss then called a meeting with HR where she ranted about the employee. She went on and said things like, "I(OP) have antisocial behavioral issues, insubordinate, and I don't go the extra mile." The employee explained their point and clarified that it was the boss' opinion. They further mentioned to HR how the boss had said "No more overtime," which she then denied. To prove their point, OP showed the email to HR, and then the boss started backtracking.

This resulted in HR talking to OP separately and calming them saying it was a big miscommunication. The department and the company further appreciated their work and allowed them to take overtime sometimes and permitted them to leave after regular working hours. Viewers had the same experiences with their bosses as @PN_Guin commented, "Why is it so complicated for many managers to just state their goal (reduce overtime) and discuss possible options with the person or team?" @Responsible-End7361 commented, "Too many people are taught that leadership is about barking orders and 'my way or the highway.' That the leaders using that strategy often crash and burn isn't really discussed in the circles those people run in." @Lylac_Krazy commented, "I would have asked for an in-person apology, witnessed by HR. That's a quick way to figure out how much you are valued and if you are working for a reputable company. If they don't value the workforce and only value management, you have the answer."

@grauenwolf commented, "I would like to file a formal harassment complaint. And I want you as a witness that my manager lied about having a no overtime policy." @nobody-u-heard-of commented, "Rule number one as a manager, is somebody asked you to confirm something in an email, it's going to be used to burn you later on because you've screwed up. Rule number 0 is don't be a jerk but some managers can't help it." @Coolbeanschilly commented, "No overtime, no problem = No pay, no work." @depressedkitten27 commented, "Smart thinking, getting that conversation confirmed in an email. My boss is like this so I may start doing this!"