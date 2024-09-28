Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home

Most users are vexed by how Amazon does not show results even slightly related to the search keywords, making the shopping experience tedious.

Shopping on Amazon is becoming daunting for many because of its exasperating algorithm and pretentious product images. A TikTok user, Louis DeFelice posted a whimsical video on his handle (@ballet_felice), attracting 1.1 million views, demonstrating the funny conversation between a shopper and an Amazon search engine. He started the video by saying, “Hey I’m looking to buy just a standard black men’s T-shirt." To this, the search engine shared a prompt, saying, "Amazon has a lot of options, so consider just selecting our Amazon’s pick black T-Shirt T-Shirt for Men Classic T black T black T-shirt for men for going out for athletics for staying home for life in general T-shirt for men classic t black T-shirt." Reacting to this, the shopper amusingly said, “Well that’s a really long name what’s the brand, by the way?" The search then showed the brand name—YNPYSTTSY.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ballet_felice

The comedy skit then extends where the shopper makes an imaginary conversation by asking the search engine about the reviews. He is then told that there are 4,000 five-star reviews and 1,000 four-star ones. Unvexed, the customer realizes that he was reading reviews for another product which he is not interested in. He then pops the question, "Why do all the models look a little off?" The user imitating the search engine replies sarcastically, "That is correct, all of our models are certified AI-generated weirdos." To satisfy his curiosity about the algorithm, the user as a customer asks, "Is it possible these are all the same shirt coming from the same factory?" He gets a positive nod in response. Amazon's search algorithm is not just skeptical but also very irritating at times.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ballet_felice

@Alex commented, "Ok so the xxxxxs is $5 but if you need an M, it’s gonna be $345.97." @Karissa Noelle commented, "And literally EVERYTHING is $30." @Hugh Manatee commented, "Even worse is when you need something extremely specific like replacement water filters for a particular refrigerator model and there are still 700 options all at different price points." @Exideciml commented, "Delivered tomorrow! It'll be there in 3-5 business days." @MeamoRamon commented, "Nowadays, I feel it's faster to just go to a store than looking for a product online that is not absolute overprized garbage."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ballet_felice

@Emma Smith commented, "The AI photos and weird text in broken English always make me laugh. Description mentioning other shirts are crunchy while ours have a soft luxury fabric." @haylee commented, "I’m so glad people are finally realizing how terrible Amazon is." @Thot Howard commented, "Amazon is just Shein now but with a markup and faster shipping." @Spooky commented, "Women’s dresses, please! Amazon: Egg whisks, sour bubble gum, and size infant shoes!. No. Oh, sorry. 'Literally, the board game', Sorry! No". @Matt commented, "It’s because Amazon cares more now about making money off of sellers and turning a blind eye to what they sell."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ballet_felice

This article originally appeared six months ago.