Amazon Shifts Focus from 'Just Walk Out' Tech to Dash Cart: Here's How It Works

Amazon is scaling back its distinctive "Just Walk Out" technology, which allows customers to leave with their groceries without undergoing a traditional checkout process. The technology, previously implemented in many Amazon Fresh stores, will predominantly be replaced with the "Dash Cart" system. However, the company intends to maintain the technology in select stores in the United Kingdom and a handful of its Amazon Go convenience stores as well.

Cover Image Source: UK's first branch of Amazon Fresh | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

Also Read: Here’s How Social Security Administration Aims to Counter Overpayments

The "Just Walk Out" technology utilized a network of cameras and sensors to monitor shoppers' selections and automatically charge them for their purchases. However, a recent report from The Information uncovered that despite being marketed as groundbreaking AI technology, the system relied on over 1,000 workers in India who functioned as remote cashiers. This revelation has added to the criticism Amazon faced regarding the perceived invasiveness of the technology in terms of customer data.

In response, Amazon is transitioning fully to Dash Carts for its Amazon Fresh stores. These carts enable customers to scan items as they place them in their digital carts. Amazon recently unveiled an updated version of its smart Dash Cart, equipped with a sensor array in the rim that utilizes AI-powered cameras and barcode scanners to identify and scan products as they are added, generating a real-time receipt for customers.

However, the extent to which Dash Carts address concerns regarding data privacy remains to be seen.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Among 265 Newcomers on Forbes' Billionaires List for 2024

Also Read: Jeff Bezos Expands Florida Real Estate Empire With $90 Million Mansion Acquisition

Amazon initially introduced its Just Walk Out system in 2016 with the aim of revolutionizing the offline retail experience using AI. This innovation was swiftly adopted by other retail chains, including Walmart, which opened similar cashier-less stores.

However, five years later, the system appears to have fallen short for Amazon. It was reported that the technology has become too slow and prohibitively expensive for Amazon to maintain. The reliance on an outsourced workforce of cashiers reportedly led to delays in data transmission, resulting in customers experiencing delays in receiving their receipts.

Besides operational challenges, Amazon has faced scrutiny over its handling of sensitive customer data, particularly concerning in-store behavior. Last year, the consumer advocacy group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project filed a class-action lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the company failed to disclose its practice of selling customer data to Starbucks for profit without obtaining proper consent.

Now, the company may face criticism in the United States for relying on low-cost outsourced labor instead of prioritizing local hiring and fair wages.

Amazon and Starbucks have been accused of collecting customers’ personal information without first notifying them. Here are the concerns raised in the proposed class-action lawsuit. https://t.co/PZMvLGAlzC — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) June 9, 2023

Aside from data privacy concerns, Amazon's foray into the offline retail market has encountered setbacks. Despite launching Amazon Fresh grocery stores in 2007, the e-commerce giant currently operates just over 40 locations in the U.S., significantly fewer than its competitors like Walmart, Costco, and Kroger.

Despite acquiring the upscale Whole Foods chain in 2017, Amazon has struggled to establish a strong presence in physical retail. The company has closed all of its Books, 4-Star, and Pop-up stores, halted the expansion of its Fresh stores, and shuttered its "Amazon Style" clothing stores and last drive-up grocery store in January, according to The Verge.

More from MARKETREALIST

AI Enters Primetime: Virtual Influencer Alba Renai to Host 'Survivor' Segment

Impersonation Scams Cost Americans $1.1 Billion in 2023: FTC