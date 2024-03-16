Quicker Same-Day Delivery Emerges as Winning Strategy for Competitive Retail Sector

E-commerce has emerged as a game changer in the retail sector, and consumers are now looking for more convenience and better discounts, after getting used to it during the pandemic. In the race to grab the attention of shoppers, major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Kroger are revolutionizing their delivery strategies, prioritizing swift same-day services to outshine rivals. This shift aims to leverage the proximity of brick-and-mortar locations, turning physical stores into a substantial advantage over e-commerce giants like Amazon, per CNBC.

Walmart, the U.S.'s largest grocer with a substantial 23.6% market share, recently expanded its same-day delivery options, enabling customers to receive online purchases even earlier in the morning. Target, the ninth-largest grocer with a 2.7% market share, made waves by unveiling a new paid membership program, Target Circle 360, featuring free same-day home deliveries as a key perk. Kroger, the second-largest grocer with a 10.1% market share, reported over 10% year-over-year growth in digital sales and a remarkable 24% surge in delivery sales, crediting home deliveries for this success.

The emphasis on same-day deliveries is not merely a quest for convenience but a strategic move to capitalize on the proximity of physical stores to customers' homes. Michael Baker, a retail analyst for D.A. Davidson, noted that this shift has transformed stores into valuable assets, challenging the dominance of e-commerce players like Amazon.

All three retail giants are introducing or expanding paid membership programs, aligning with a similar structure that includes home deliveries as a prime benefit. Target Circle 360, launching in April, costs $99 per year, with a reduced price of $49 for those with Target's credit card or during a promotional period. Walmart+, priced at $98 per year or $12.95 monthly, provides perks like gas discounts, free shipping, and free grocery deliveries. Kroger's Boost program, available at $59 or $99 per year, offers free delivery within two hours on orders exceeding $35.

Walmart, in particular, is strategically focusing on convenience rather than just price. Walmart CFO John David Rainey highlighted the increasing preference of customers for the retailer's convenience-driven services like curbside pickup and home delivery. These services become pivotal in retaining higher-income shoppers attracted during periods of elevated food prices.

For Target, the introduction of same-day deliveries through Target Circle 360 serves as a potential sales booster. With three consecutive quarters of declining comparable sales and a year-over-year decrease in digital sales for the past four quarters, Target aims to pivot its strategy towards essentials like food and household items, which align with frequent replenishment needs.

Kroger witnessed impressive digital sales growth, contributing over $12 billion in sales for 2023. Despite being a small fraction of Kroger's annual revenue which totaled around $150 billion, these digital engagements support the growth of its ads business. CEO Rodney McMullen outlined the company's goal of turning the online business into a profitable venture. With Kroger's Boost program, the grocer not only expands its delivery reach but also competes fiercely with rivals like Costco and Amazon. While these delivery advancements address unique challenges faced by Walmart, Target and Kroger, they collectively confront the common hurdle of winning over value-focused shoppers.

