'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle

"Andrew, talk about a year-end bonus! I mean! Super bonus! You just won $50,000, congratulations!" a fan reacted

"Wheel of Fortune" turned New Year's bonanza for a contestant named Andrew; the game show had earlier disappointed fans with a Christmas debacle. But Andrew flipped back the festivities and won the Bonus Round with a bang. Andrew's total winnings for the night were $74,750, including cash and a luxurious Las Vegas vacation, which also included a Backstreet Boys concert.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Andrew on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

He had a good head start after winning $1,000 during the Toss-up. Andrew solved the "Travel the world" puzzle to ace that round. During the Prize Puzzle Round (Song Lyrics): Andrew solved "That makes you larger than life" from Backstreet Boys, winning $13,750 and a trip to Vegas to witness the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere exclusively. This brought his total to $24,750 in cash and prizes. The word of the night was "totes". He easily advanced to the Bonus Round, leaving the other two contestants behind.

Contestant Andrew's mother and fiancée on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: Youtube | Wheel of Fortune)

His fiancée, Roman, and mother, Rhonda, were in attendance to support him. "He was the class president, the prom king, student council rep, the principal, and now the winner tonight. So far $24,750, Andrew," host Ryan Seacrest applauded Andrew's achievements before turning his attention to his family. "Get some big money out there. We want you to get $100,000. Maybe the car over here. What'd you think?" Seacrest continued after the family introduction. Andrew then chose the "Food and Drink" category.

Vanna White and contestant Andrew on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

After the standard R, S, T, L, N, E letters are revealed, he selected F, H, G, and O for his additional letters. The puzzle board then looked like an easy solve with G, O, O, E, _, F,_, _ G, E. With 10 seconds on the clock, Andrew successfully solves the puzzle, "Gooey Fudge". This win secures him an additional $50,000, bringing the total to $74,750. Congratulations.

You picked all the right letters. Ah! Andrew, talk about a year-end bonus," Seacrest reacted to the thrilling win.

Vanna White and contestant Andrew on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Fans were equally elated, "After yesterday's disaster, this is a fantastic way to end the week. Great job, Andrew! Enjoy your $50,000!" @Garrison_the_Barbarian praised. "I'm still not over the "footbridge shock" from Christmas Day, but Andrew's choice of F and H in the letter was a big deal. It's been a while since I've won $50,000. Congratulations, Andrew!" @sy-kd6km chimed in.

Ryan Seacrest and contestant Andrew on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"A good bounce back from 2 heartbreaking bonus round losses this week, worth 100.000 both times, but getting 50.000 and a win isn't too shabby either," @danielblock6876 added. "Andrew, talk about a year-end bonus! I mean! Super bonus! You just won $50,000, congratulations!" @robertclimate1563 lauded.

You can watch the winning moment here.

