ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 on a tough puzzle about food: 'She tried her best...'

She had a great performance from the final round of the game show but faltered later.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Ryan Seacrest on "Wheel of Fortune" (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Contestants on “Wheel of Fortune” are known to boast of having knowledge about some things, before failing to answer questions about the same. Things also get extra tricky with the pressure and chaos in the studio. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show with a woman named Yumemi Turk. According to a report in TV Insider, she was a big fan of Japanese food, and her family even owned an okonomiyaki restaurant. The puzzle she got in the final round of the show was also related to food, but she didn’t get it right.

Turk had a blistering game and maintained a lead over her competitors right from the start. She answered puzzles and made it look easy, and even had some luck as she avoided the Lose A Turn and Bankrupt cards by a hair’s breadth on multiple occasions.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

By the time she made it to the Bonus Round, Turk had already made herself rich with a whopping $37,950 in her purse. For this round, she had chosen the Food and Drink category. She was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E, and After they were revealed, the puzzle read, “___E_ ___.”

Screenshot showing the contestant's mother and husband on
Screenshot showing the contestant's mother and husband on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

She then had the choice of three consonants and one vowel, and she chose the letters D, M, B, and O. These were decent choices and opened up the puzzle a little bit. It now read, “B__ED __M,” and Turk tried her level best in those 10 seconds to solve the puzzle, but it was just not working out for her that day.

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

In the end, she failed to figure out that the answer was ‘Baked ham.’ She thought that the second word would be ‘gum’, but that was obviously incorrect. “That wasn’t any kind of gum, that was ham,” Seacrest said after her 10 seconds had passed. There were no hard feelings on the contestant’s part as she seemed quite satisfied with what she had won until that point.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The host then opened the envelope to reveal that she could have won an extra $40,000. The fact that she had won almost that amount of money without the Bonus Round was quite impressive. Despite the loss, fans of the show loved Turk and appreciated her effort in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. They even acknowledged that the final puzzle was not an easy one to solve.

 

“Another really tough one. I didn't have it but if you could get ham you might have had a shot,” one user commented. “She tried and did her best,” added another user. “This was hard solve,” one more mentioned.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' player reveals how the show helped him find love and Ken Jennings' reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player reveals how the show helped him find love and Ken Jennings' reaction said it all
It's not every day that you hear a game show having a serious impact on a person's romantic life.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to solve puzzle even though the most important word was obvious
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to solve puzzle even though the most important word was obvious
The fans called out the contestant for losing a big prize over a simple puzzle.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 on a tough puzzle about food: 'She tried her best...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 on a tough puzzle about food: 'She tried her best...'
She had a great performance from the final round of the game show but faltered later.
9 hours ago
Ken Jennings shared a new Instagram post and 'Jeopardy' fans are all asking him the same thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings shared a new Instagram post and 'Jeopardy' fans are all asking him the same thing
Jennings has clearly stated that he intends to remain the host for a long time and won't compete again.
10 hours ago
Teacher on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins a Ford Bronco after solving tough puzzle in just one second
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins a Ford Bronco after solving tough puzzle in just one second
It was perhaps one of the most impressive Bonus Round performances of all time.
12 hours ago
Walmart customer claims its Great Value butter syrup contains anchovies: 'There's no butter...'
WALMART
Walmart customer claims its Great Value butter syrup contains anchovies: 'There's no butter...'
Paden has created a whole series featuring food products that claim to have ingredients that are actually substituted.
1 day ago
This founder knew how to make an entrance on 'Shark Tank' — and win a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
This founder knew how to make an entrance on 'Shark Tank' — and win a life-changing deal
Things were looking dire for the entrepreneur at one point as everyone kept saying no to him.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert revealed the value of her 125-year-old item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert revealed the value of her 125-year-old item
Many of the magician's props had been lost after a catastrophe off the coast of Spain.
1 day ago
Drew Carey loved this 'Price is Right' player's shirt and jacket who also ended up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey loved this 'Price is Right' player's shirt and jacket who also ended up winning a car
Drew Carey was in love with the outfit as well and the player's game was as dazzling as his jacket.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert reveals the value of her Olympic collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert reveals the value of her Olympic collection
Al Oerter won four consecutive Olympic gold medals between 1956-68, breaking and setting a new record each time in the discus throw.
1 day ago
Shopper who bought jar of olives from Costco issues warning after taking a bite: 'It was tasting...'
COSTCO
Shopper who bought jar of olives from Costco issues warning after taking a bite: 'It was tasting...'
She shared her experience in a video on TikTok, and her disgusted expressions told the whole story.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player crushes tough game to win a car — even Drew Carey said 'never seen that happen'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player crushes tough game to win a car — even Drew Carey said 'never seen that happen'
Drew Carey and Amber Lancaster were left shocked at the utterly dominant display.
2 days ago
Ken Jennings reveals how he felt during his first show as 'Jeopardy' host: 'I don't want to be here'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings reveals how he felt during his first show as 'Jeopardy' host: 'I don't want to be here'
The former champion has done an exceptional job as host since and is loved by fans everywhere.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant doesn't listen to the studio audience — ends up losing three cars
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant doesn't listen to the studio audience — ends up losing three cars
The audience was trying to help her, but she relied on the color of the top she was wearing.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a 'strange' detail in Ryan Seacrest's outfit: 'I've never seen this...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a 'strange' detail in Ryan Seacrest's outfit: 'I've never seen this...'
He wanted to create a chic look but the fans spotted something odd about his outfit.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' legend Ken Jennings has one opponent he never wants to face: 'He doesn't have..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' legend Ken Jennings has one opponent he never wants to face: 'He doesn't have..."
He has transitioned from contestant to host quite smoothly, but fans still want him to play the game.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers woman $20,000 for an 'ugly' statue gifted by her former in-laws
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers woman $20,000 for an 'ugly' statue gifted by her former in-laws
Harrison was surprised that the guest did not even negotiate the price that he offered to pay.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her $35 item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her $35 item
The show's expert, Allan Katz had a sled that looked similar in his own collection.
3 days ago
This couple’s 'Shark Tank' pitch was so good that Mark Cuban gave them $750,000 in just five minutes
ECONOMY & WORK
This couple’s 'Shark Tank' pitch was so good that Mark Cuban gave them $750,000 in just five minutes
Rebel Cheese' specially curated Shark Tank Box, Mark's Box, and Lori's Box on the website have become major hits.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper fumes after noticing what was inside Great Value frozen broccoli: 'Why would they...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper fumes after noticing what was inside Great Value frozen broccoli: 'Why would they...'
Other products, such as Pesto and chicken nuggets from Great Value, have also caused outrage.
3 days ago